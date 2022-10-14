Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise 1% After Nasdaq Notches Best Day Since July
Stock futures rose Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 373 points or 1.23%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.7%. The moves came after a winning day on Wall Street....
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Continental Resources, Fox Corp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Roblox — Roblox shares shot up 19.83% after the online gaming company reported metrics for September that showed stronger engagement than a year ago. Apple — The tech giant saw its shares rally 2.91% after Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock...
NBC San Diego
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Pops More Than 5% After Chinese EV Maker Forecasts Surging Profits
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD gained more than 5% Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter. The Warren Buffett backed firmed said late on Monday that net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to rise between 333.6% and 365.11% year-on-year.
NBC San Diego
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger
News Corp. shares closed higher and Fox Corp. shares closed lower Monday. The two media companies announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as The Wall Street...
NBC San Diego
Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff
Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
NBC San Diego
Australia's Stocks Lead Gains in Asia After Wall Street's Jump; Yen Hovers Near 149-Levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's rally overnight. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.68%, leading gains in the wider region. The Reserve Bank of Australia released its meeting minutes for its October meeting. The Nikkei 225 was 1.38% up, while the Topix added 1.11%. Japan's yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.80.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC San Diego
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars
LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
NBC San Diego
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
NBC San Diego
UK's New Finance Minister Scraps Almost All Planned Tax Cuts in Bid to Appease Markets
LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed. The major U-turn includes scrapping the cut for the lowest rate of income tax from 20% to 19%,...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: Wait for Texas Roadhouse to Come Down
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I can't. I like profitable companies with good balance sheets. That is the definition of not that." Veru Inc:...
