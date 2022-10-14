ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former journalists condemn Republican candidates for attacks on media, disinformation

A group of former journalists gathered outside Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon to condemn the anti-media rhetoric spouted by some Republican candidates running for office. Steve Krafft, a former Fox 10 reporter, stressed how important journalism is for a free and functioning democracy. “Journalists work...
PHOENIX, AZ

