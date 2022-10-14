Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 15
Police responded to incident in Sinclair and Nifong area Friday evening. The Columbia Police Department responded to an incident in the Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard area. The incident took place around the same area as a red carpet test screening for an indie film entitled 'Shakespeare's Mummy'. The...
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
Forecast: A freeze warning for tonight as temperatures reach record lows
It was quite a cool start to the week as mid-Missouri was greeted this morning with patchy frost and warmed near 50 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be even colder thanks to a crystal clear sky and cold, northerly winds continuing to filter into mid-MO. Due to this, a freeze warning has been issued for much of Missouri.
VIDEO: Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
Forecast: Freeze warnings kick off a cold start to the week
This will be a cold start to the week as temps will struggle to reach the 50s for the next few days. The NWS has also issued freeze warnings for Missouri. Get ready for a chilly morning! Temps to start your Monday will be in the middle 30s. Frost advisories were issued due to the cool temps. Winds will be noticeable and breezy at times today so expect wind chills!
Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia. The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing. The Salvation Army invited...
MU's Marquette Hanson dedicates cross country season to his late father
COLUMBIA - A senior cross country runner at MU is honoring his late father as he embarks on his final year as a Tiger. Marquette Hanson lost his father to pancreatic cancer this past summer and changed his last name from Wilhite to Hanson to honor him. He said that this was the best way to honor his father's legacy.
16-year-old boy dead after Morgan County crash Friday night
MORGAN COUNTY — A teen from Florence, Mo. is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 135 Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old boy was traveling north of the Butterfield cutoff and crossed the centerline, striking 46-year-old Dennis Mefford. The teen was pronounced...
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
Farming equipment fire destroys house, farm in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
A big drop in temperatures ahead
While the rest of our weekend should continue seasonal conditions, the start of next week looks to bring us some much cooler temperatures. Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring the passage of a cold front through mid-Missouri, though conditions won't be changing much - at least not immediately. Highs...
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
Man seriously injured after truck overturns on Highway 54
AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning. Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
Two young adults seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 16- and 20-year-old are seriously injured after a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. as 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was traveling on Highway Z. Cadwallader travelled across the centerline and off of the left side of the highway, colliding with a fence and utility pole.
