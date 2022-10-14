This will be a cold start to the week as temps will struggle to reach the 50s for the next few days. The NWS has also issued freeze warnings for Missouri. Get ready for a chilly morning! Temps to start your Monday will be in the middle 30s. Frost advisories were issued due to the cool temps. Winds will be noticeable and breezy at times today so expect wind chills!

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO