Fond du Lac Cardinals play last season at Fruth Field
This is the last season the Fond du Lac Cardinals will be playing at Fruth Field. The district is building a new stadium on campus with a turf field, which will open in August.
KMKML takes second at East Central Conference Tournament after losing 1-2 against Kewaskum
KML played in the Championship match of the East Central Conference Tournament against Kewaskum this weekend. The Chargers had a rough start in set one with Kewaskum keeping them out of system with aggressive serving. KML lost the first set 11-25. KML fought back, found their drive and won the second set, 25-20. The Chargers were unable to finish in the third set and ended up losing 12-15. Samantha Kohl led the Chargers with 15 kills. Emily Honzelka had 5 kills and Anna Ebert had 4. Emily Honzelka led with 2 total blocks. Ella Walz had 21 assists. Anna Leong and Samantha Kohl each had 15 digs. Ella Walz followed with 12 digs and Meredith Bock had 8 throughout the match. The Chargers will begin their postseason play next week. KML has earned the #1 seed in their Regional. The Chargers will play their first postseason match this coming Thursday, October 20th at home. Go Chargers!
KML Ties for 11th at Joust Tournament after Falling to Appleton North 2-1
KML took on Appleton North for the second time on day two of the Joust Tournament.The Chargers lost in three with Appleton North taking the first set, 25-19. KML took the second set, 25-20 and Appleton North took the third set, 15-11. Samantha Kohl led with 3 aces. Brooke Bartelt followed with 2 aces. Meredith Bock had 12 digs which was the high and Samantha Kohl had 11. Emily Honzelka led with 13 kills and Samantha Kohl had 12. Ella Walz had 25 assists. Samantha Kohl and Emily Honzelka each had 2 total blocks. The Chargers ended up tied for 11th place at the Joust Tournament. It was a great first weekend for KML volleyball. Go Chargers!
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
Georgia-Pacific permanently closing facility in Oshkosh, 30+ employees laid off
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific has announced it will be closing down its entire facility at 413 East Murdock Avenue in the city of Oshkosh. According to Georgia-Pacific, all positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure, and affected employees are expected to be laid off on Monday.
Hudak & the City: Terry's Bar & Grill!
Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!. Terry’s Bar & Grill...
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
