KML played in the Championship match of the East Central Conference Tournament against Kewaskum this weekend. The Chargers had a rough start in set one with Kewaskum keeping them out of system with aggressive serving. KML lost the first set 11-25. KML fought back, found their drive and won the second set, 25-20. The Chargers were unable to finish in the third set and ended up losing 12-15. Samantha Kohl led the Chargers with 15 kills. Emily Honzelka had 5 kills and Anna Ebert had 4. Emily Honzelka led with 2 total blocks. Ella Walz had 21 assists. Anna Leong and Samantha Kohl each had 15 digs. Ella Walz followed with 12 digs and Meredith Bock had 8 throughout the match. The Chargers will begin their postseason play next week. KML has earned the #1 seed in their Regional. The Chargers will play their first postseason match this coming Thursday, October 20th at home. Go Chargers!

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO