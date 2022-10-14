Read full article on original website
Man accused of exposing himself to girl in an educational facility in Somerset County
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Mercer county man has been arrested in connection to an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Saturday in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, October 1, a juvenile...
WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an accused drug dealer. Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force for numerous drug related offenses, including first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics. Tyson McCoy, 41, is...
Coffee with a Cop coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24. The community can come meet with members of the Hackettstown Police Department on Monday, October 24 for free coffee and conversation at the Main Street Café, located at 103 Main Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., police said.
Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say
Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown. The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Crosswalk: Police
A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Hunterdon County in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, police said. The pedestrian was crossing Route 202/31 in a crosswalk with a green light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Reaville Avenue that also had a green light and made a left turn to head onto Route 202/31 northbound, Flemington Police Lt. William Soriano told DailyVoice.com.
Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral
NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
Fatal shooting at N.J. park under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at a park in Union Township. The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at Biertuempful Memorial Park at 1300 Winslow Ave., according to police. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on...
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
2nd NJ Case of Non-poultry Bird Flu in ’22 Found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
Construction project on I-78 in Warren County to last 6 weeks
A six-week construction project will start Tuesday night on a stretch of Interstate 78 on the New Jersey side of toll bridge at the border with Pennsylvania. The joint repair work is planned for 4.2 miles of roadway on both directions of I-78 from the toll bridge to Route 22, which runs through Phillipsburg, Pohatcong Township and Alpha borough, the the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 17, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
Woman sentenced for possessing heroin, driving while suspended in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced for possessing heroin, and driving while suspended in Byram Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle Erickson, 37, of Andover was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
3 people hurt, including 16-year-old, in Paterson shooting
Three people were wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 19-year-old Sunbury, Pennsylvania man; 32-year-old Passaic City resident; and a 16-year-old juvenile, were struck by gunfire on Madison and Essex streets at around 1:40 a.m. All sustained non-fatal...
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
