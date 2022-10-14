Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA・
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’
YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper." On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.
Lil Baby Says “Heyy” To Money, Women, And Clones In New Music Video
Lil Baby is welcoming all the good things life has to offer in his new music video for “Heyy.” In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, the 27-year-old sits at a wooden desk loaded with stacks of cash while a horde of beautiful women surrounds him before later standing amongst several of his clones. At one point, the Atlanta rapper is even encircled by alligators but stands strong through it all.More from VIBE.comLil Baby, Nicki Minaj, And More Appear In New 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II' TrailerLil Baby Updates Fans On Upcoming Album 'It's Only Me'Lil Baby Stars In New AXE...
HipHopDX.com
YG Defends 'How To Rob A Rapper' Song Following PnB Rock Backlash: '[It's] Not A Diss'
YG made his return to the L.A Leakers on Thursday (October 6) to body another freestyle while promoting his new album I Got Issues earlier this week. The Compton native paid homage to his fallen West Coast homie Nipsey Hussle by delivering a vicious freestyle over the instrumental to Nip’s 2009 single “Hussle in the House.”
David Banner gives his take on hip-hop culture at BET Awards
Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz: 'No Rapper In History Raised More Street N-ggas Than Me'
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
Diddy & Doechii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a special Diddy remix and a new single from Doechii.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists
NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the U.S. would have been unfathomable several years ago. He was released in 2016 after being incarcerated on a drug charge and had no intention of starting a rap career until Quality Control founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas saw tremendous potential. “I knew Baby had a...
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Lil Baby’s latest record It’s Only Me is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, It’s Only Me could debut with a total of 185,000 to 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week — enough for it to land at No. 1 and become either the seventh or eight-highest debut of 2022 so far. The extensive 23-track record also garnered 70 million first-day streams in the US, dominated the entirety of Apple Music’s Top 23, logged seven tracks on Spotify’s Top 20 and was the most-streamed Spotify artist in the US on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
Top 10 Nas Songs From the ’90s Through 2010s
Shape-shifting from Nasty Das to Escobar then Nastradamus, Nas eventually returned to his origin throughout his artistic evolution as a rapper and songwriter. Releasing 15 albums from his 1994 debut, Illmatic, his harder core “Nasty Nas” hip-hop that hit No. 1 and chronicled his earlier life and times growing up in the Queensbridge projects in Queens, New York, Nas continued his saga on the 1996 follow-up, It Was Written—which expanded into his Nas Escobar persona living a Scarface-like existence—before closing out the decade on the third album I Am… and (third alter-ego) Nastradamus in 1999.
