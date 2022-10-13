Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs More Non-Title Women’s Feuds
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to introduce more feuds between women not for championship gold. Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules last week, making Liv Morgan pass out. Morgan had held the title since Money in the Bank in July when she cashed in on...
NXT Star Set To Appear At Tonight’s WWE Raw; New Clip From Tales From The Territories
According to PWInsider(411 Mania), Cameron Grimes is set to appear at tonight’s Monday Night Raw taping. This news comes after it was reported that Cora Jade would also be at tonight’s show to pick Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match tomorrow night on NXT.
Who Is Running Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings?
It was reported earlier today that WWE Head of Talent Relations and Creative, Triple H, tested positive for COVID-19 and is not backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Oklahoma City, OK. According to a report from Pwinsider, Road Dogg is the head man in charge of running tonight’s...
EC3 Blasts WWE Creative, Talks Disregarded Angle With Alexa Bliss
EC3 has not been shy when expressing his displeasure with WWE’s creative process. Speaking recently with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former TNA standout and NXT Superstar blasted the company’s lackluster efforts with his storylines. EC3 believes this meant his failure there as a performer, labeling it a “trash” move by WWE.
Santino Marella-WWE News, The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Sing Duet (Videos), Kane
Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella recently filmed some content for A&E’s upcoming Biography episode on Randy Orton. The Rock recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new film Black Adam, which will be released on Friday. During the show, the Great One and Clarkson...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 458,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Baron Corbin Credits Triple H For Bringing “Fresh, New Aspects” To WWE
Recently a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin had nothing but positive things to say about Triple H. Corbin gave Hunter a lot of credit for “bringing a lot of fresh, new aspects” to WWE’s creative process. The real-life Paul Levesque assumed creative control of WWE over the summer as Vince McMahon transitioned into retirement.
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Humberto Garza Sr.
As we reported earlier this morning here on eWn, Lucha libre legend Humberto Garza Sr. passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. Garza Sr. was the grandfather of WWE Superstars Angel & Humberto. WWE issued the following statement on Humberto Garza Sr’s passing earlier today:. Humberto Garza...
Toni Storm Wants To Defeat Thunder Rosa To End The ‘Interim Nonsense’
AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including her run in AEW so far and her thoughts on Jade Cargill. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her run in AEW so...
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
