Beyond Meat, Morgan Stanley And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 10.8% to $0.8512 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Thursday. Nutex recently provided a corporate update.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI shares fell 9.2% to $13.62 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND dropped 8.1% to $13.59 in pre-market trading after the company announces secondary reduction in force while reducing 2022 revenue outlook.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB shares dropped 5.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA declined 3.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR fell 3.3% to $12.88 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley MS fell 1.3% to $78.32 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
