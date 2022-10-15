ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOWVC_0iYiAjsU00

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.

The race for the open seat pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and a strong independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. All three women are former state legislators. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Biden, who won the state by 16 points over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, is campaigning for Kotek just as recent public opinion polls suggest Drazan has pulled into the lead. The Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia's Center for Politics consider the race a tossup between the major party candidates. Johnson trails in third place but appears to be siphoning votes away from the Democrat.

Shortly after arriving, Biden promoted the Democratic agenda at a gathering of party volunteers making campaign phone calls. He sought out Kotek and grabbed her hand, allowing her to briefly share the floor with the president.

"Guess what? What a governor does matters," Biden said as dozens of volunteers cheered. "It matters, it matters, it matters."

Biden then placed a few calls himself.

Election day is Nov. 8, when 36 gubernatorial races will be on the ballot along with the entire U.S. House of Representatives and one-third of the U.S. Senate, with the Democrats' razor-thin majorities in Washington at stake.

While some Democratic candidates around the country have distanced themselves from Biden, seeing him as a political liability, Kotek is hoping for both a political and fundraising boost. Biden arrived in Oregon's largest city of Portland after starting his West Coast trip in California.

A Biden adviser said the president would emphasize Democratic policies to protect Medicare, lower prescription drug costs and lower health care costs while applauding Kotek's stance on raising the minimum wage and protecting abortion rights.

He was expected deliver an address on combating inflation and participate in a reception for Kotek on Saturday.

Len Bergstein, a Portland-based public affairs consultant and political analyst, said that unlike in other states Biden could offer the Democrat a needed jolt in Oregon.

"The Democratic governor's candidate has got to pull in the kind of voter that normally votes for Joe Biden in a race like this, and energizes that turnout," Bergstein said. "She's losing too many regular Democrats and non affiliated voters to be comfortable in this race."

Kotek has run hard on gun violence prevention, while Johnson has positioned herself as a pro-gun rights candidate who emphasizes supporting police.

Drazan, though conservative, has distinguished herself from candidates across the country who have adopted former President Donald Trump's false claims about having the 2020 election stolen from him.

After running to the right in the primary to win the nomination, she has tacked toward the center, campaigning on public safety and order in a state that experienced sometimes-violent protests over racial equality and police brutality in 2020 and 2021.

Drazan supporters say they welcome the visit from a president they consider unpopular.

"With Biden underwater, and with Oregon Democrats less than satisfied with their standard bearer Tina Kotek, this visit is sure to be nothing more than disastrous for the already trailing candidate," Kaitlin Price, a spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, said in an email.

Johnson, too, attempted to play up the idea that Biden's visit would only help opponents of Kotek, who was speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to January this year.

"I hope he comes more often so that Portland will finally clean up more of the trash and tent cities that Tina's created between the airport and downtown Portland," Johnson said in a statement, referring to people who are without homes and sleeping outside in public spaces, a phenomenon in many cities in the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Portland and Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, Calif.; editing by Grant McCool and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 113

Ordinary American
5d ago

It’s hilarious to me that anyone thought a Biden visit would help Kotek. Given his atrocious performance and low approval ratings, how could this be seen as a good idea?! 😂

Reply(4)
85
Terri Clem
5d ago

He is not only in Our Beautiful State Of OREGON to support his candidate. Needs the West Coast, Monitor gas from cattle, tell The American Farmer how to grow a potato 🥔 🤔. Can't make this up. Google it.

Reply(2)
38
Joe Miller
4d ago

Does he even know where Oregon is? we were doing so great, Until They brought these new policies in, now I Struggle to pay the bills , want to live on the street keep voting Democrat

Reply(3)
33
Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
KGW

Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

627K+
Followers
360K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy