Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Pops More Than 5% After Chinese EV Maker Forecasts Surging Profits
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD gained more than 5% Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter. The Warren Buffett backed firmed said late on Monday that net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to rise between 333.6% and 365.11% year-on-year.
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Could Be the New Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "The banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
WWE Stock Hits 52-Week High, Defying Market Trends, in Aftermath of McMahon Scandal
Shares of WWE, the company behind "Smackdown" and "WrestleMania," haven't traded at these levels since summer 2019. The wrestling and media company is the subject of acquisition rumors. Vince McMahon retired as CEO earlier this year after revelations that he made $20 million in unrecorded payments to accusers and Donald...
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
European Markets Open Higher After UK Fiscal U-Turns
LONDON — European markets open higher as the region feels the impact of the U.K.'s fiscal U-turns on Monday. All sectors and major bourses have made gains at 9.00 a.m. London time, with autos leading increases up 1.9%, followed by technology at 1.7%. The British pound rose and bond...
3 Painful Crypto Investment Lessons From The Merge
If you bought Ethereum this summer hoping to make a quick profit from The Merge, you need to hear this advice.
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step
The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
British Pound Rises, Bond Yields Fall as UK Overhauls Controversial Tax-Cutting Plans
LONDON — Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday alongside government borrowing prices as U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt rolled back swathes of the government's controversial tax-cutting plans. The yields on long-dated U.K. government bonds, known as gilts, fell following an emergency statement delivered by Hunt. The yield on...
After Two Years of Shipping Snarls, Things Are Starting to Turn Around
After two years of port congestions and container shortages, disruptions are now easing as Chinese exports slow in light of waning demand from Western economies and softer global economic conditions, logistics data shows. "The retailers and the bigger buyers or shippers are more cautious about the outlook on demand and...
