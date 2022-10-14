Read full article on original website
Related
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Injured in Downtown Aurora Apartment Fire
The fire broke out on Friday evening on Third Street. (Aurora, Ind.) - Two people were injured in a structure fire in Aurora. The fire broke out at an apartment building on Third Street on Friday around 6:07 p.m. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a concerned citizen and then...
WISH-TV
Black on Black Crime, Part 4 – the consequences of crime and violence in the black community
Rev. Harrison talks to John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, continuing his conversations about black-on-black crime in America based on the special edition of Ebony magazine from 1979. The conversation focuses on the consequences of crime and violence in the black community.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
WISH-TV
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
3 taken to hospital after Greenfield apartment fire
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a fire started in an apartment building early Monday in Greenfield, an official says.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for canceled for missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood. Jaxon Martin was last seen in Greenwood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Martin was described...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana will not pardon simple possession of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will not follow President Joe Biden’s call for states to pardon simple marijuana possession convictions. In a statement to News 8, Governor Eric Holcomb said, “The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.”
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
WISH-TV
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
Indiana Driver Swerves to Avoid Deer, Crashes Through Walls of Home
A quick-thinking motorist in Indiana managed to dodge slamming into a deer but wasn’t nimble enough to avoid plowing directly into a house. On Thursday night, a driver who was swerving to avoid hitting a deer collided with a house. This is according to the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department.
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Comments / 0