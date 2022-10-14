ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

WISH-TV

Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Injured in Downtown Aurora Apartment Fire

The fire broke out on Friday evening on Third Street. (Aurora, Ind.) - Two people were injured in a structure fire in Aurora. The fire broke out at an apartment building on Third Street on Friday around 6:07 p.m. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a concerned citizen and then...
AURORA, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana will not pardon simple possession of marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will not follow President Joe Biden’s call for states to pardon simple marijuana possession convictions. In a statement to News 8, Governor Eric Holcomb said, “The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

