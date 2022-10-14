INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will not follow President Joe Biden’s call for states to pardon simple marijuana possession convictions. In a statement to News 8, Governor Eric Holcomb said, “The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO