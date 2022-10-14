ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKoTR_0iYi5bfa00

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay.

Thousands more members across other NHS trusts will also be balloted, the GMB said.

Ambulance workers will start voting on October 24, with the result due at the end of November.

The union said any strike action could take place before Christmas.

This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient care

The ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers voted strongly in favour of moving to a formal strike ballot.

The GMB said its members are angry over the Government’s 4% pay award, which it said leaves them facing “another massive real-terms pay cut”.

National officer Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers have just had enough.

“They’ve not been on strike in decades but they are at the end of what they can take.

“Pay has been systematically slashed for more than 10 years and we now face the worst cost-of-living crush in a generation.

“Meanwhile vacancies are at record highs and we have the worst A&E delays ever – and it’s not even the winter flu season yet.

“This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient care.

“Things can’t go on like this – something has to give.”

The ambulance trusts where GMB members will be balloted are:

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North East Ambulance Service Trust

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

South Central Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Oil flow from Russia to Germany resumes after Polish operator fixes pipe leak

The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said that both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating...
newschain

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours. These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.
newschain

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will. The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers confident Leicester can climb away from relegation danger

Under-pressure Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists his players are up for the fight as they bid to climb away from relegation trouble. The Foxes have won just one of their opening 10 games and remain in the bottom three after Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace. The fans have...
newschain

Wealthy journalist wins fight with estranged wife over length of marriage

A wealthy journalist has won a High Court fight with his estranged wife over how long they were married. Angela Jilina, 49, and Walid Abu-Zalaf, 64, who have links to former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, had asked Mr Justice Mostyn to make decisions related to when their marriage broke down.
The Independent

School and trains affected as national strike begins in France

French trade unions started a nationwide strike on Tuesday to demand higher salaries amid a cost of living crisis and high inflation.The strike is an extension of the weeks-long industrial action that has disrupted France’s major refineries and put petrol stations’ supply in disarray across the country.It also has the potential to be a major problem for Emmanuel Macron’s government.The strike is mainly affecting the public sector but some Eurostar services between Paris and London have been cancelled. Civil service workers’ unions have also called for joining Tuesday’s strike, with possible disruptions in schools.French public railway operator SNCF said...
newschain

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales rising again

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales is rising again, new figures suggest. Some 400 deaths registered in the seven days to October 7 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is up 39% from 287 deaths in the...
newschain

Baby deaths: Damning report into maternity failings to be published

A damning report into the care provided to women and babies at an NHS trust will be published on Wednesday. The study, which marks the culmination of an independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, is expected to describe how newborn babies died due to poor care spanning several years.
newschain

Shell Energy generates most broadband and home phone complaints to Ofcom

Shell Energy generated the most customer complaints about broadband and landlines between April and June this year, new figures from telecoms regulator Ofcom show. For its broadband services, the firm generated 31 complaints per 100,000 customers during the period – almost three times higher than the industry average. Shell...
newschain

Easy ways to feel instantly happier at work, according to coaches

Feeling a bit blah about work? If you’re yearning for a major change, or dealing with serious issues that need to be addressed, that’s one thing. But sometimes, we just need a bit of a refresh, to reignite that lost spark or help us feel motivated and rewarded again. Relatable? We asked some of our favourite coaches to weigh in…Stop comparing yourself to others.
newschain

Green energy revolution plans for Greater Manchester and Liverpool

Mayors in Greater Manchester and Liverpool are hoping a “green industrial revolution” could allow people to take control of soaring energy bills. Wind, hydro, solar and even grass will be looked at as potential options for powering the city regions by a Green Energy Taskforce, launched by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram this week.
newschain

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar expected to be fit for Everton clash

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is expected to be fit for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton at St James’ Park. The Switzerland international, who has been nursing a foot injury, limped off late in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United, but is likely to retain his place in the squad.
newschain

Minister threatens to quit if defence spending commitment is broken

Armed forces minister James Heappey has publicly threatened to quit if new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditches Prime Minister Liz Truss’s key commitment to boost defence spending. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would also be under pressure to resign if the Prime Minister’s promise to spend 3% of national income on...
newschain

Juddmonte keen to keep Chaldean and Nostrum apart

Owners Juddmonte will try to keep exciting colts Chaldean and Nostrum apart when they return to the track for their Classic season. It was the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel, Chaldean, who followed in his father’s footsteps to land the Dewhurst Stakes earlier this month, with Nostrum back in third. And it is no surprise to see the duo high in the bookmakers’ lists for the Qipco 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket in May.
newschain

Dominic Calvert-Lewin told to deliver for Everton before thinking about England

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot begin to think about his World Cup hopes until he has started producing for his club. The striker has managed just 38 minutes of football – the same as Dele Alli who was loaned to Besiktas at the end of August – after a knee injury on the eve of the season.
newschain

Do Your Job primed for Old Roan return

Michael Scudamore’s Do Your Job is all set to reappear in Sunday’s Jewson St Helens Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree. The Grade Two event has been won by Kauto Star, Monet’s Garden (three times) and Frodon in the past and Scudamore’s eight-year-old looks a lively contender this year.
newschain

There is a ceiling – Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot ‘spend what they want’

Eddie Howe has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Newcastle can spend whatever they want. The Liverpool boss last week congratulated the Magpies, as well as Manchester City and Paris St Germain, on their financial power, after sporting director Dan Ashworth’s assertion that there was “no ceiling” on the club’s ambition under their new Saudi-backed owners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy