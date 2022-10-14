ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk called a 'petty child' for pulling Ukraine's internet service

By Harry Fletcher
 4 days ago

Elon Musk has been criticised for acting like a ‘petty child’ online after appearing to blame the reaction from an Ukrainian ambassador for pulling the nation’s internet service.

The billionaire confirmed that the Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided to Ukrainians for free, and he apparently asked for the Pentagon to foot the bill.

The development comes after Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk hit back at Musk’s controversial proposals for peace in the country.

Musk previously suggested on Twitter that he has a solution to deliver a truce between the countries. The Tesla CEO posted a poll suggesting that the sham referendums of annexed regions must be performed again under the supervision of the United Nations - with Russian aggressors leaving if it is the 'will of the people'.

He also suggested that Crimea should become a formal part of Russia (which was annotated with a disclaimer that it 'has been since 1783'), and that water supply to the region should be assured, before suggesting that Ukraine would remain neutral in the aftermath.

Musk's proposal was met with a 'F**k off' comment from the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Melnyk. President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in to ask his Twitter followers which 'Musk' his followers preferred - the one who supports Ukraine, or the one who supports Russia.

Now, Musk has responded to a comment about pulling Starlink out of Ukraine on Twitter by saying he was “just following [the] recommendation” of the Ukrainian ambassador.

Musk replied to Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart who wrote: “Elon Musk’s Starlink says it can no longer afford to give Ukraine free service and asks the Pentagon to pay for it. Starlink had been a game changer in the war.

“This comes days after Ukrainian Ambassador @MelnykAndrij told Musk to ‘f*** off.’

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/elonmusk/statuses/1580819437824839681 text="\u201c@officejjsmart @MelnykAndrij We\u2019re just following his recommendation \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d" name="Jason Jay Smart" screen_name="elonmusk" id="1580819437824839681" created_ts=1665722842 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1580819437824839681" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=397 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=461]

Writer Mike Stuchbery was one of the people commented on the thread, criticising Musk by saying: “And we're all seeing what kind of petty child you are.”

Another said: “You went from my inspiration and how proud I was for having someone in this world like you, to someone that doesn't have empathy nor considers anyone first than themselves (oh and the money). Shame. What a shame.”

“Grow up, Elon,” another added.

A user accused Musk of having a “fragile ego”, while another defended Musk by writing that “its not about ego. Its a matter of appreciation. As the saying goes, don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

US senator Lindsey Graham previously emerged as one of the most critical figures against Musk’s proposals over recent days and blasted Musk’s comments – calling them “dumb” on Twitter.

“With all due respect to Elon Musk – and I do respect him – I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.

“Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine – after all the suffering – is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland,” he added.

Related
Indy100

Ukrainian sniper marries soldier she met on the frontlines

Emerald Evgeniya, the Ukrainian sniper, known as the country's "Joan of Arc," got married to a man she met at the start of Russia's invasion.The 31-year-old shared vows with fellow soldier Evgeniy Stipanyuk on Friday (14 October) near the front line of the war in a ceremony conducted in a forest in Kharkiv.The wedding date was meaningful to the couple because Friday was 'Defenders' Day, a public holiday honouring veterans and fallen members of the Ukrainian armed forces. It was also her husband's birthday.A military commander officiated the wedding for the duo, who fell in love after the war began...
Indy100

11 books Elon Musk that made him into the person he is today

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk is not just the world’s richest man and most prolific Twitter s***poster - he also loves reading.Whenever somebody asks him how he learned to build rockets, he says, “I read books.”In his Reddit AMA in 2014, he noted that he learns what he needs to know to accomplish his goals through reading.“I think most people can do this, but they often self-limit. People are more capable than what they think. If you do something like read a lot of books and talk to a lot of people, you can learn almost anything,” Musk...
Indy100

Joe Biden called Truss's mini-budget 'a mistake' - while casually buying ice cream

If you needed any further evidence of Joe Biden being as cool as ice (or completely frozen depending on your political perspective) then look no further than this clip of the US president buying ice cream while also dunking on Liz Truss's economic policy.Speaking to the press while visiting an ice cream parlour in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, Biden a remarkable intervention to comment on the political turmoil that is currently embroiling the Conservative party and the new prime minister. The president said: "I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake. I think that the idea of...
OREGON STATE
AFP

China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns

Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied. The decision by Elnaz Rekabi, a multiple medalist in competitions, to forgo the headscarf, or hijab, came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by...
Indy100

We are officially living in an episode of 'The Thick of It'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor Exchequer and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office as the UK economy takes a beating.And now, people on social media are comparing what's happening in UK politics to an episode of the British political comedy The Thick of It.Now that's nothing new - but this time those claims are bang on the money.On Friday (14 October), a clip from season 3 episode 2 was shared on Twitter that sees the foul-mouthed Director of Communications Malcolm Tucker's attempt to reassure new minister Nicola Murray about her career."The PM is not...
