Elon Musk called a 'petty child' for pulling Ukraine's internet service

Elon Musk has been criticised for acting like a ‘petty child’ online after appearing to blame the reaction from an Ukrainian ambassador for pulling the nation’s internet service.

The billionaire confirmed that the Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided to Ukrainians for free, and he apparently asked for the Pentagon to foot the bill.

The development comes after Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk hit back at Musk’s controversial proposals for peace in the country.

Musk previously suggested on Twitter that he has a solution to deliver a truce between the countries. The Tesla CEO posted a poll suggesting that the sham referendums of annexed regions must be performed again under the supervision of the United Nations - with Russian aggressors leaving if it is the 'will of the people'.

He also suggested that Crimea should become a formal part of Russia (which was annotated with a disclaimer that it 'has been since 1783'), and that water supply to the region should be assured, before suggesting that Ukraine would remain neutral in the aftermath.

Musk's proposal was met with a 'F**k off' comment from the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Melnyk. President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in to ask his Twitter followers which 'Musk' his followers preferred - the one who supports Ukraine, or the one who supports Russia.

Now, Musk has responded to a comment about pulling Starlink out of Ukraine on Twitter by saying he was “just following [the] recommendation” of the Ukrainian ambassador.

Musk replied to Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart who wrote: “Elon Musk’s Starlink says it can no longer afford to give Ukraine free service and asks the Pentagon to pay for it. Starlink had been a game changer in the war.

“This comes days after Ukrainian Ambassador @MelnykAndrij told Musk to ‘f*** off.’

Writer Mike Stuchbery was one of the people commented on the thread, criticising Musk by saying: “And we're all seeing what kind of petty child you are.”

Another said: “You went from my inspiration and how proud I was for having someone in this world like you, to someone that doesn't have empathy nor considers anyone first than themselves (oh and the money). Shame. What a shame.”

“Grow up, Elon,” another added.

A user accused Musk of having a “fragile ego”, while another defended Musk by writing that “its not about ego. Its a matter of appreciation. As the saying goes, don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

US senator Lindsey Graham previously emerged as one of the most critical figures against Musk’s proposals over recent days and blasted Musk’s comments – calling them “dumb” on Twitter.

“With all due respect to Elon Musk – and I do respect him – I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.

“Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine – after all the suffering – is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland,” he added.

