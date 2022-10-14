Read full article on original website
Annual Leaf Pick-Up Scheduled to Begin Monday, October 24
Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin Monday, October 24 and last through Friday, November 18 (weather permitting). Leaf pick-up runs as usual Monday through Friday and is not impacted by the recent changes to the garbage and recycling pick-up schedule. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley...
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
Public Safety Launches Body Worn Cameras
Public Safety will implement the use of Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) today (Monday, October 17). A person’s assignment will help determine whether or not they wear BWCs:. Uniformed officers on the patrol division will always be equipped with a BWC. Those working undercover assignments will not because it could...
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a Mountain Lake man, Bradley Junker, 44, is currently being investigated. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Junker was discovered deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to stealing $200K in rent payments
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from rent tenants. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Marcie Marie Thumann, from Albert Lea, was a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) when she stole $213,217 in rent payments. The charges...
Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years.
