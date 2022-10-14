ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

fox5dc.com

Affordable housing crisis in the DMV

Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
Commercial Observer

Standard Takes Over $650M Northeast Heights Redevelopment in DC

Standard Real Estate Investments has acquired the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in Northeast Washington, D.C., and plans to continue a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment already in the works. Cedar Realty Trust broke ground on its portion of the Northeast Heights master plan in March 2021, with...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
NBC News

Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington

Four adults were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. Prince William County police made the discovery after they were sent to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m. "When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home

WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Triple shooting under investigation in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were shot on Congress Street, SE on Monday evening. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News arrived at the scene and reported on the shooting. Police said that the call came around 8:32 p.m. They found one man unconscious and not breathing. The other victim was conscious and […]
WASHINGTON, DC

