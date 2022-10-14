Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Affordable housing crisis in the DMV
Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
Commercial Observer
Standard Takes Over $650M Northeast Heights Redevelopment in DC
Standard Real Estate Investments has acquired the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in Northeast Washington, D.C., and plans to continue a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment already in the works. Cedar Realty Trust broke ground on its portion of the Northeast Heights master plan in March 2021, with...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
NBC Washington
‘Why Are We Stealing From Kids?' $20,000 in Batting Equipment Stolen From Small Business Owner in Maryland
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a stolen trailer containing $20,000 worth of batting cage and exercise equipment inside. The trailer was stolen from an indoor batting cage facility in Capitol Heights owned by Andre Hockaday. Hockaday opened his business after having to drive his son, who...
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
$27K Raised To Buy Car For High School Band Director Who Sold His Car To Fund Marching Band
A community is stepping up to help raise money to purchase a car for a High School Band Director in Washington, DC who sold his vehicle to donate money to the band, states a GoFundMe spokesperson. Eastern High School Band Director, James Perry, has led the school's marching band for...
Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington
Four adults were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. Prince William County police made the discovery after they were sent to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m. "When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted...
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WJLA
Prince George's County 'Pink Sisters' support women through cancer diagnosis, treatment
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Getting a breast cancer diagnosis is jarring, especially when you thought it couldn’t happen to you. “There’s no history on my mom’s side or my dad’s side,” said Chiara Law as she wore a pink and navy floral scarf on her head.
D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting under investigation in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WTOP
DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
Four people found dead in home after shooting in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon. The Prince William County Police Department said officers were in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. to investigate a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they […]
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were shot on Congress Street, SE on Monday evening. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News arrived at the scene and reported on the shooting. Police said that the call came around 8:32 p.m. They found one man unconscious and not breathing. The other victim was conscious and […]
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
Suspects exit vehicle, fire multiple rounds into occupied home in Woodbridge then drive away, police say
After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Comments / 0