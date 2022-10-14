Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts
A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'
All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
pethelpful.com
Video of Feral 'Male Dominant' Cat Falling in Love With a Female Kitty Is Just Too Sweet
Parents seem to always know what's best for their children. That's because they know them better than anyone else. And pet parents are the same exact way. They're so in tune with their fur babies that if something feels off, they're the first ones to fix it. That's exactly what...
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Mix Puppy's Fitting Reaction to an Ambulance Is So Cute We Can't Stand It
Dogs are great at imitating sounds and behaviors from those around them. It's especially common for puppies to do this because it's one of the ways they learn to navigate the world around them. One puppy decided to take howling lessons from an unlikely teacher by imitating a sound in this viral video.
lovemeow.com
The Heartwarming Story of Two Cats Looking Out for Each Other Since They were Newborn Kittens
These two cats have been looking out for each other since they were newborn kittens. Laszlo and Lestat (cat brothers) have been a bonded pair since they were born. They were found as premature kittens in a backyard without a mother in sight. Orphan Kitten Club took them in along with their other siblings.
pethelpful.com
Heartwarming Video Shows Feral Cat and Kittens Transform With the Power of Kindness
Fostering one cat, especially one that has been abandoned and neglected, is a lot of work. Now add a litter of kittens to that and your days will consist of grooming, feeding, visits to the vet and gaining the trust of an animal that is not only vulnerable due to mistreatment, but also due to the fact she has babies to protect.
pethelpful.com
Woman's Hiking Trips With Her Cat Make Us All Want an Adventure Feline
It's not exactly a secret that dogs make great hiking buddies, but not as many people consider bringing along their feline friend when going outside. Even so, a cat definitely can come along for the adventure! There certainly are many benefits to keeping your kitty indoors, from safety to convenience, but with the right training and considerations, you'll have a new trail buddy in no time.
PetsRadar
Adorable rescue Pit Bull thinks she's a cat after growing up with feline siblings
Meet Willow, a rescued Pit Bull who thinks she's a cat! Rescued in January 2020 at about nine weeks old by Socorro Jaramillo, who already had two cats and a chihuahua, her owner quickly noticed how much Willow wanted to copy everything Percy, her younger cat, did. While the adorable...
25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Oct. 1-7)
“Saying ‘the body of Christ’ each time I give my dog a cracker.”
iheart.com
Renee's Adoptable Pet Picks: Meet Zeke the Shep
Meet Zeke! Zeke is a 2 year old German Shepard dog. Based on his size, stature and disposition we believe he is a pure bred pup. Zeke is all things Shepherd. He is a regal guy whose favorite thing to do is to play fetch. He has the game down and will politely exchange one ball for another. Don’t turn your back, however, or you may find he has stockpiled all the balls on his side of the field. Zeke should go to a home where his people have the time and desire to keep him mentally and physically active. Any children in the home should be of the larger variety so they do not get knocked down! If you bring Zeke into your life, he will reward you with his everlasting love and affection. If you think Zeke is the right dog for you, please email Stef at stefanie.d@poainc.org.
katzenworld.co.uk
Basil & Sage the Rescue Kittens
The following guest story comes from Jacqueline and previously featured in Tummy Rub Tuesday!:. I am pleased to present to you perhaps the “tiniest” Tummy Rub Tuesday kitten — Basil. I am sharing photos of him and his best friend “Sage” (grey and white). They are both feral, orphaned kittens, about 2-1/2 to 3 weeks old.
Golden Retriever Who Can Surf Wins Pet of the Week
This week, we've seen an adorable ragdoll cat that looks just like WALL-E from the Disney Pixar movie and we've laughed as we saw French bulldog Quinn teach herself to play Swingball in the garden. Meanwhile, we've been delighted by the reader submissions of pets from around the country and...
pethelpful.com
Pet Crow Has Sneaky and Smart Way of Getting Her Treats
Sure, dogs and cats are smart animals but have you ever seen a crow problem-solve? They're amazing! They are known to be intelligent—capable of using tools, recognizing human faces, and even understanding physics—and some researchers believe crows may rival apes for smarts. Just ask the fine people at...
