Meet Zeke! Zeke is a 2 year old German Shepard dog. Based on his size, stature and disposition we believe he is a pure bred pup. Zeke is all things Shepherd. He is a regal guy whose favorite thing to do is to play fetch. He has the game down and will politely exchange one ball for another. Don’t turn your back, however, or you may find he has stockpiled all the balls on his side of the field. Zeke should go to a home where his people have the time and desire to keep him mentally and physically active. Any children in the home should be of the larger variety so they do not get knocked down! If you bring Zeke into your life, he will reward you with his everlasting love and affection. If you think Zeke is the right dog for you, please email Stef at stefanie.d@poainc.org.

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO