Pets

Related
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious

Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts

A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Heartwarming Video Shows Feral Cat and Kittens Transform With the Power of Kindness

Fostering one cat, especially one that has been abandoned and neglected, is a lot of work. Now add a litter of kittens to that and your days will consist of grooming, feeding, visits to the vet and gaining the trust of an animal that is not only vulnerable due to mistreatment, but also due to the fact she has babies to protect.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Woman's Hiking Trips With Her Cat Make Us All Want an Adventure Feline

It's not exactly a secret that dogs make great hiking buddies, but not as many people consider bringing along their feline friend when going outside. Even so, a cat definitely can come along for the adventure! There certainly are many benefits to keeping your kitty indoors, from safety to convenience, but with the right training and considerations, you'll have a new trail buddy in no time.
PETS
iheart.com

Renee's Adoptable Pet Picks: Meet Zeke the Shep

Meet Zeke! Zeke is a 2 year old German Shepard dog. Based on his size, stature and disposition we believe he is a pure bred pup. Zeke is all things Shepherd. He is a regal guy whose favorite thing to do is to play fetch. He has the game down and will politely exchange one ball for another. Don’t turn your back, however, or you may find he has stockpiled all the balls on his side of the field. Zeke should go to a home where his people have the time and desire to keep him mentally and physically active. Any children in the home should be of the larger variety so they do not get knocked down! If you bring Zeke into your life, he will reward you with his everlasting love and affection. If you think Zeke is the right dog for you, please email Stef at stefanie.d@poainc.org.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Basil & Sage the Rescue Kittens

The following guest story comes from Jacqueline and previously featured in Tummy Rub Tuesday!:. I am pleased to present to you perhaps the “tiniest” Tummy Rub Tuesday kitten — Basil. I am sharing photos of him and his best friend “Sage” (grey and white). They are both feral, orphaned kittens, about 2-1/2 to 3 weeks old.
PETS
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Who Can Surf Wins Pet of the Week

This week, we've seen an adorable ragdoll cat that looks just like WALL-E from the Disney Pixar movie and we've laughed as we saw French bulldog Quinn teach herself to play Swingball in the garden. Meanwhile, we've been delighted by the reader submissions of pets from around the country and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Pet Crow Has Sneaky and Smart Way of Getting Her Treats

Sure, dogs and cats are smart animals but have you ever seen a crow problem-solve? They're amazing! They are known to be intelligent—capable of using tools, recognizing human faces, and even understanding physics—and some researchers believe crows may rival apes for smarts. Just ask the fine people at...

