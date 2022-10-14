ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA falls to North Texas in second straight five-set match

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA fell to North Texas in five sets Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center (25-23, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-17). UTSA (7-12, 2-5) dropped its third straight Conference USA match as North Texas (10-12, 4-3), led by Aryn Johnson, won the match. Johnson tallied 25 kills to lead all players.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA set for final road test at North Texas

DENTON, Texas – The UTSA soccer team is set for its final road match of the season, heading to Denton, Texas, to face Conference USA foe North Texas on Sunday afternoon. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. (CT) from UNT's Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA set to host North Texas for Sunday afternoon match

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team will be back at the Convocation Center tomorrow, Oct. 16, when it plays host to the North Texas Mean Green. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be streamed on CUSA.tv. The Roadrunners (7-11, 2-4) will look to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Roadrunners ready for Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA women's golf team will travel to Kansas for the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational, which will be held on Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, at Lawrence Country Club (par 72/6,125 yards). Making their inaugural appearance in this tournament, the Roadrunners will compete against Arizona, Boston College, BYU, Iowa,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Roadrunners fall to 49ers in five sets

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA dropped its Friday night contest to Charlotte in five sets as the 49ers completed a reverse sweep of the Roadrunners (25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 19-25, 11-15). UTSA (7-11, 2-4) dropped its second straight Conference USA match as Charlotte (8-10, 2-4), led by Emani' Foster, completed a reverse sweep. Foster, who holds the fourth most kills in the nation, tallied 28 tonight to lead all scorers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Roadrunners race past FIU on Friday night

MIAMI — Frank Harris passed for 303 yards, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 and Corey Mayfield recorded his fifth career interception, as UTSA raced past FIU 30-10 in Conference USA action on Friday night at FIU Stadium. Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA to run in Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Bryan-College Station to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at Watts Cross Country Course. The Roadrunners will line up against Arkansas State, Baylor, Central Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Houston Christian, Kansas City,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

