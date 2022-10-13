Read full article on original website
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
'The Watcher' Ending Explained: How John Graff Is Painted in Netflix Finale
Dean Brannock may have been right all along to suspect John Graff as the Watcher of 657 Boulevard.
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest additions to the cast of the series based on Rick Riordan Percy Jackson novels. The trio join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell and series regulars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed....
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film 'Nightbitch' for the First time
The star plays a new mom who believes she is turning into a dog in the book-turned-movie Amy Adams is transforming for her new and unusual role. The six-time Oscar nominee, 48, was spotted while filming her new movie, Nightbitch, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress was seen on set in character as a busy new mom, wearing a simple blue-striped button-down and a bun with minimal makeup. Nightbitch is based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder, and Adams was attached to play the lead in the...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Episode Guide, Release Schedule, and How to Watch
'American Horror Story: NYC' premieres this week, and we have all the details on the release schedule. Follow this guide to make sure you never miss an episode.
Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix series after Dahmer has just arrived
Suddenly, after years of producing mostly forgettable material for Netflix in the form of shows that tended to come and go quickly, Ryan Murphy is on a tear. His series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, for example, is officially one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time. A new movie he co-produced, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is one of the biggest on Netflix at the moment. And his latest TV series — The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow — has also just hit the streamer.
The Watcher: Grade the Premiere of Ryan Murphy's True-Crime Nightmare
Never one to let spooky season go uncelebrated, Ryan Murphy is telling another American horror story by way of The Watcher, a true-crime adaptation that dropped in full on Thursday. If you’re not familiar with the source material that inspired Murphy and Ian Brennan’s take, The Watcher pulls from a real story — best chronicled by New York Magazine in 2018; carve out some time for the read! — about the owners of a suburban New Jersey home who were stalked and threatened by an anonymous letter writer calling themselves The Watcher. And though the premiere episode of Murphy’s adaptation does...
3 tense Netflix dramas to check out after you finish Luckiest Girl Alive
As of the time of this writing, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive is one of the most-watched Netflix releases on the streaming giant — in fact, it’s the #3 movie on the platform in the US right now. If you haven’t checked out the movie yet,...
East New York Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
East New York looks to keep up the tradition of must-watch CBS crime dramas. With a cast like this, that shouldn't be any problem.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: NYC Promises Season Like No Other in New Teaser
American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.
IGN
The Last of Us: New HBO Max Footage Reveals More About the Show and the Star Cast
The Last of US HBO Max show has long been touted as the adaptation that will take live-action stories based on video games to the next level. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the titular characters in Joel and Ellie respectively, the series follows their lives as they embark on a journey across America following a deadly zombie virus outbreak that nearly wiped off the entire population.
