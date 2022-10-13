Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
KFC matches up with Tinder to promote its new Buffalo Ranch Sauce
KFC is turning up the heat literally and figuratively with its new menu offering. The chain today announced the addition of Buffalo Ranch to its sauce roster and is promoting the item through a partnership with the online dating site Tinder. The promotion includes a limited-time “Tinder Tenders” meal, created...
nrn.com
Zalat Pizza to open units in Kroger supermarkets
Zalat Pizza is planning its first locations within Kroger supermarkets, starting with two Marketplace stores in Houston, the companies announced Monday. The Dallas-based brand, which has 24 locations, has a multi-unit deal with The Kroger Co. The first Houston location will open Oct. 21 at Kroger’s Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace and the second is planned to open in December at Kroger’s Conroe Marketplace.
Comments / 0