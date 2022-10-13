Zalat Pizza is planning its first locations within Kroger supermarkets, starting with two Marketplace stores in Houston, the companies announced Monday. The Dallas-based brand, which has 24 locations, has a multi-unit deal with The Kroger Co. The first Houston location will open Oct. 21 at Kroger’s Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace and the second is planned to open in December at Kroger’s Conroe Marketplace.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO