kswo.com
580 RollerGirls hosts first home game in three years
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 580 RollerGirls returned for their first home game in three years Sunday. The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently celebrated their anniversary. The team has been skating with a sister team in Ada over the...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: Great Plains Tech to host community career fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center is holding a special career fair to connect the community with area employers. 7News was joined by Tech Employment Advisor and Fair organizer, Chesley Graham on Monday, who gave us some inside details on this great hiring event!. The fair is...
kswo.com
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mangum Community celebrated the young man that made history when he broke multiple powerlifting world records at the Lighthouse church Sunday evening. “I couldn’t have picked anybody better to be a world champion than Aiden,” Lighthouse Church pastor Shawn Laughlin said. Everyone in...
kswo.com
National non-profit hired to assess Oklahoma’s broadband connectivity
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Connected Nations, a national non-profit, will be assessing Southwest Oklahoma’s broadband connectivity to look at the various connectivity needs of our community. They were hired and tasked by the Priddy Foundation to perform the assessments in 22 counties across the area, 6 of which...
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
kswo.com
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
kswo.com
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
kswo.com
Preparing your car for freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe. Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly. “The...
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
kswo.com
Cox’ Store Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday. Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning. Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to...
kswo.com
Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Fletcher kept area emergency agencies busy early Sunday morning. It started just after 3 a.m. near Wolf Rd. and NE 120th. Flames were visible from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. They contained the fire to the home’s attic and...
kswo.com
Community Baby Shower helps parents, guardians
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department helped parents and guardians with the 8th annual Community Baby Shower Saturday. Several organizations across southwest Oklahoma partnered to make it possible, in order to promote maternal health, educate, and provide resources to first-time caregivers. Health Educator Kole Trent said Oklahoma...
kswo.com
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church kicked off their 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch Sunday. Members of the church and volunteers from different organizations worked together to prepare for their annual pumpkin patch. The money raised during the sale will be donated to the hungry and homeless...
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, […]
