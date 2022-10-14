ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Indonesia's fatal soccer stampede caused by tear gas, say investigators

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eppne_0iYhVo6x00

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fact-finding team tasked with investigating a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, the country’s security minister said on Friday.

The team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, has been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1.

Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said a separate team was still investigating the toxicity of the gas used, but that whatever the result, it could not “diminish the conclusion that the massive (number of) deaths was mainly caused by tear gas.”

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.

The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches. The tear gas had been fired “indiscriminately” and the officers had employed “excessive” measures, it said.

The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasising that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.

The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers in relation with the incident.

The investigators concluded that the PSSI had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.

It added that match organiser PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.

Mahfud said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations, had been handed to the president.

Earlier this week the PSSI announced that it had formed a joint taskforce with FIFA in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures. The rare intervention by the sport’s governing body comes as Indonesia is due to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup next year.

(This story has been refiled to add editing credit)

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Paris Police Find Bound 12-Year-Old Dead in a Storage Container

Police in Paris suspect a botched kidnapping attempt led to the fatal throat slashing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed into a plastic crate late Friday night. The middle school student, named only Lola in French newspapers, was last seen after class on Friday in the 19th arrondissement, known for its leafy parks and residential apartment blocks. Lola’s parents raised the alarm first with the head of the kindergarten school next door, where the girl sometimes stopped to play with the youngsters, and later with police. Cops searched surveillance camera footage to determine that Lola had, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

At least 20 killed and 14 injured in bus crash in Colombia

At least 20 people were killed and at least 14 injured after a bus crashed on a road in Colombia on Saturday, police said. Images on Colombian television showed the bus flipping over in the early morning incident between the south-western cities of Pasto and Popayán, which authorities said may have been caused by a mechanical fault.
ACCIDENTS
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre

FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Several killed in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, minister says

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said. After the mayor of Kyiv said at least one person had been killed in the capital, Monastyrskyi told reporters there had been "a few" deaths including in other cities. He gave no details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Dutch Motorcycle Rider Victor Steeman's Mother Dies of Heart Attack 2 Days After His Death

Victor Steeman died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a race crash Victor Steeman's mother has died just days after his death. The dutch motorcycle rider died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a race crash. He was 22. His mother, Flora van Limbeek, then died of a heart attack at her home in Lathum — a village in the Netherlands — on Thursday, local site Race Sport reported. Van Limbeek had just returned home after her son's death, per Motorcycle Sports. Race Sport said attempts to revive van Limbeek were unsuccessful,...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy