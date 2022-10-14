ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss’s Tories slump below 20% in bombshell poll

By Andrew Woodcock
 4 days ago

Conservative support has slumped below 20 per cent in the worst poll yet to hit beleaguered Liz Truss , giving Keir Starmer’s Labour a remarkable 34-point lead.

The survey also found that just 9 per cent of voters – fewer than one in 10 – have a favourable view of the prime minister , against 65 per cent – almost two-thirds – who regard her unfavourably.

Her personal ratings recorded in the poll were lower than reached by either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn at the depths of their periods of unpopularity.

And it found that fewer than a third of voters (32 per cent) now want to stay out of the European Union, compared to 41 per cent who want to reverse Brexit and rejoin. Twenty per cent did not know and six per cent refused to give an opinion.

The PeoplePolling research for TV channel GB News put Labour on 53 per cent, to 19 per cent for Tories and 9 per cent for Liberal Democrats.

A result on these lines would deliver Labour a landslide three-figure majority in the House of Commons and threaten near-wipeout for Tories.

However, there were signs that the spectacular swing in Labour’s favour is driven more by distaste for the Truss administration than enthusiasm for Starmer.

Just one-third of those questioned (33 per cent) said they had a favourable view of the Labour leader, against 41 per cent whose opinion was unfavourable.

Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent, told GB News: “This is a new low for the Conservative Party, which has not been at this level since the party’s almost complete meltdown at the 2019 European Parliament elections.

“At 19 per cent of the national vote, the Conservative Party is now staring into the abyss.

“Only 9 per cent of the country say they like Liz Truss, who is now more unpopular than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn ever were.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to see how she can turn a corner and repair her public image.”

- PeoplePolling questioned 1,158 adults on 12 October.

