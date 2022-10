The housing contractor at Fort Leonard Wood, Balfour Beatty, is working to remove some dead trees on the post, starting November 1st. The post is experiencing a wave of ash bore beetles and there are currently more than 100 trees in on-post housing requiring removal. Balfour Beatty is currently working to tag the affected trees in preparation for their removal. Balfour Beatty project manager Jason Williams says, “Due to environmental regulations protecting endangered bat species living in the trees, there is a window from November to March when we can remove them while the bats are migrated south for winter. We will do our best to get this project done in the early part of the removal season.” Anyone with safety concerns regarding the dead trees in on-post housing is encouraged to call the Garrison Emergency Operation Center Housing Hotline, 573-329-3926, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO