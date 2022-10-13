A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO