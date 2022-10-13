Read full article on original website
Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 72-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after her pickup truck traveled off the side of the road and overturned yesterday at afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nancy Spicer was traveling in the eastbound lane of Laramie Rd. when the crash occurred. Highway Patrol says she The post Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Morgan County Youth Killed In Friday Night Accident
An unnamed 16-year-old Florence youth was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 7:28 Friday night on Missouri 135 in Morgan County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by a juvenile boy crossed the center line of the road and struck a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Dennis L. Mefford of Versailles. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Mefford was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
kmmo.com
LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Thursday, September 6th, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Betty J Brown, age 47 of Clinton, MO attempted to overtake vehicle 2, driven by John H Shrock, age 24 of Windsor, MO at an intersection. Vehicle 2 made a left turn in the intersection and vehicle 1 struck the driver’s side of vehicle 2. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense
Columbia police say a woman they arrested after she showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday had earlier exchanged gunfire with two people in a parked vehicle. The post Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Trial Date For Billingsley Could Be Announced Today
A trial date is expected to be set today in Phelps County for 38-year-old Michael Billingsley of Beulah, Missouri. Billingsley is charged with second-degree murder, domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield of Beulah in Southern Phelps County on August 21st. Of this year. Judge Kenneth Clayton denied a bond modification for Billingsley at a hearing last month; it was determined during the hearing that Billingsley is a flight risk. However, that issue could be addressed by the court today as well.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison
A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
myozarksonline.com
Part Of Julie Road Closed Monday
Beginning on Monday, October 24th, at 8 a.m. Julie Road will be closed one mile west of Highway 5, and three-tenths of a mile southeast of Jaybird Lane in Lebanon. Julie Road will remain closed while crews work to replace a low water slab in that area. The closure will impact addresses from 18751 Julie Road through 18626 Julie Road. No estimated completion date for that project has been released. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the area.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
