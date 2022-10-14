During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, fans were treated to an appearance by Cameron Grimes. The master of the Cave In was looking for help in his battle with The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) on NXT and found some unlikely allies in The OC. According to a new report from PWInsider, there has been talk of using Grimes more for Raw appearances in the coming weeks.

1 DAY AGO