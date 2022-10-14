Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
Road Dogg On Billy Gunn Not Appearing On RAW For DX Reunion: It Broke My Heart
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on Billy Gunn not appearing on last week’s episode of RAW for the DX reunion. Of course, Gunn is currently working alongside The Acclaimed...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Eric Bischoff Seemingly Indicates That WWE Stole His Idea For QR Codes
During the latest edition of his “Strictly Business” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on WWE using QR codes to help sell the White Rabbit storyline involving Bray Wyatt in WWE. Bischoff seems to believe that the usage of the QR codes may have been an idea that WWE stole from him.
Ronda Rousey Is Interested In Facing Asuka, Talks Survivor Series Team
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on her interest in facing Asuka, who she’d like to be on a Survivor Series team with, and more. You can check out some highlights from the livestream below:. On her interest in...
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status
Becky Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July due to a separated shoulder she suffered in the match. When Lynch suffered her injury, the word making the rounds was that she was expected to be out for “several months.”. Fightful...
Notes From Raw: Cameron Grimes Set For More Raw Appearances
During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, fans were treated to an appearance by Cameron Grimes. The master of the Cave In was looking for help in his battle with The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) on NXT and found some unlikely allies in The OC. According to a new report from PWInsider, there has been talk of using Grimes more for Raw appearances in the coming weeks.
Renee Paquette Says Wrestling Interviewers Are Usually Undervalued
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette commented on why she always wanted to break the mold for backstage interviewers in WWE. Additionally, Paquette spoke about how backstage interviewers are viewed in the wrestling business. She said,. “I always think the...
Gangrel Comments On A Prank That Owen Hart Got Him With In WWE
During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE Superstar Gangrel commented on a prank Owen Hart played on him during their time together in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:. On his watch being stolen: “I go in [the locker room]...
Aussie Open Proposes Three-Way Tag Team Match For Upcoming NJPW Show
Fresh off the heels of their blistering tag team match against IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR, there might not be a hotter tag team act right now than Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have been on a hell of a run in the tag ranks of late, and they’ve got an idea about whom their next opponents could be.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In The Pro Wrestling Business
Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a recent guest on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including his first job in pro wrestling. He said,. “I was 16, I used to travel, I wasn’t yet...
Two Tag Team Title Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ll see both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships up for grabs on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Edris Enofe & Malik Blade will face off against Pretty Deadly for the men’s tag team titles.
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
DDP Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Praises The Booking Of Finn Balor
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) commented on Triple H taking over creative in WWE, Finn Balor taking it to another level at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights...
