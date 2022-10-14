Read full article on original website
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl
For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show
Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Emma Stone Shines in Sheer Pearl Minidress, Lace Tights and Satin Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Emma Stone brought a dash of regal-inspired elegance to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Stone wore a head-to-toe ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the Oscar-winning star’s outfit featured a sheer pale blue silhouette with curved black straps, covered in miniature pearls. Giving the dress a princess-worthy edge was a cutout back leather waistline, as well as lace paneling and ruffled trim. Black floral lace tights and layered diamond huggie earrings added a rebellious, sultry finish to Stone’s ensemble. When it came to footwear,...
Vice
Moncler's exhibition and Gucci x Palace: What's in Fashion?
Happy Frieze week besties! No doubt you’re already checking out all the MATCHESFASHION activities in Regents Park or the Hermès takeover in Soho Square. But if you haven’t we have all the goss below don’t worry! In other fashion news: Ami opened Seoul Fashion Week; chic exhibitions are opening from Moncler and Margaret Howell in London and Versace in Milan; a new Rizzoli book about Sies Marjan is out; and the Gucci x Palace collab of our dreams has FINALLY been announced. Here’s what’s in fashion.
The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark Campaign
SYDNEY — The Australian Fashion Council has launched a campaign to promote its new Australian Fashion trademark. Unveiled at a Melbourne Fashion Week event on Thursday morning Melbourne time, the digital campaign, which is titled ”Down Under in Front” and will appear on the AFC’s social channels, was lensed by Charlie Dennington, styled by Bridie Gilbert and features new faces Angelina Kendall, Finn Vojlay and Tatyana Perry, an Indigenous teenager from Darwin.
Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos
Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
