LSUSports.net
Campbell Earns SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honor
BATON ROUGE – LSU true freshman Will Campbell has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his dominant performance in Saturday’s win over Florida. Campbell, the starter at left guard for LSU in six of seven games this season, shared SEC Offensive Lineman of...
LSUSports.net
This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmage Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will scrimmage at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 4 p.m. CT Friday and 2 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
Henry To'oTo'o and Alabama have a Message for Not Just Tennessee, but All of College Football
After losing 52-49 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, To'oTo'o relayed a message to his former team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars
Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
Ticket Sales for Georgia vs Tennessee Sky Rocketing
Tickets for Georgia's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 5th are selling fast and at high prices.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
CFB World Goes Wild As Tennessee Beats Nick Saban, Alabama
The Volunteers finally snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
LSUSports.net
ITA Southern Regional Day 4 Results
Emma Antonaki (MSU) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-3 Petra Sedlocova (UA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 6-4 Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Anastasia Komar (LSU) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5 Doubles Quarterfinals. Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) def. Pitak/Pitak (UA) 8-3 Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) def. S....
LSUSports.net
Soccer Alumna Kate Ripple Cramer Named To 2023 LHSAA Hall Of Fame Class
BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Alumna Kate Ripple Cramer will be inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall Of Fame in 2023. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced that this year’s class will be inducted on April 18th , 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available for purchase in January on LHSAA.org.
echo-pilot.com
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
LSUSports.net
Martingayle Leads LSU Runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Advance in ITA Women’s Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had three players advance to the quarterfinals of the singles draw as well as three duos advance to the doubles quarterfinals on day three of the ITA Women’s Southern Regional at the LSU Tennis Complex. Doubles Results –...
