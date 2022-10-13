ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LSUSports.net

Campbell Earns SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU true freshman Will Campbell has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his dominant performance in Saturday’s win over Florida. Campbell, the starter at left guard for LSU in six of seven games this season, shared SEC Offensive Lineman of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmage Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will scrimmage at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 4 p.m. CT Friday and 2 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars

Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSUSports.net

ITA Southern Regional Day 4 Results

Emma Antonaki (MSU) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-3 Petra Sedlocova (UA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 6-4 Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Anastasia Komar (LSU) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5 Doubles Quarterfinals. Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) def. Pitak/Pitak (UA) 8-3 Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) def. S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Soccer Alumna Kate Ripple Cramer Named To 2023 LHSAA Hall Of Fame Class

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Alumna Kate Ripple Cramer will be inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall Of Fame in 2023. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced that this year’s class will be inducted on April 18th , 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available for purchase in January on LHSAA.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSUSports.net

Martingayle Leads LSU Runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Advance in ITA Women’s Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had three players advance to the quarterfinals of the singles draw as well as three duos advance to the doubles quarterfinals on day three of the ITA Women’s Southern Regional at the LSU Tennis Complex. Doubles Results –...
BATON ROUGE, LA

