ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo
Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Booker T: “You Should Never Let a Guy Like Jimmy Smith in the Wrestling Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his first appearance as a WWE NXT commentator on the most recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “I’m excited about being a part of NXT. I didn’t know how excited I was going to be about this honestly because it’s a lot of students, a lot of young guys coming up, and I feel like I’m in my coaching mode. I feel like I’m in my teaching mode and it’s so many young guys, so many young girls. It’s just like clay needing to be molded down there. So for me, I’m in a perfect place where I can not get complacent. I don’t think I could ever get complacent with this many young guys. I literally had probably 60 guys in my ear want to talk to me. They want to get this. They need a little bit of that. They want a little bit of this. I was like wow, this is going to be something really, really cool for me and something I’ve been wanting for a long time, so let’s get to work man.”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship Run Was Born Out Of A Heated Request To Vince McMahon
Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been a long-standing cornerstone of WWE's Modern Era for the past decade, from his two-year stint as "The Architect" of the famed Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), to being hand-picked as the future of WWE by "The Authority" and winning the WWE world title in 2015, to becoming "The Kingslayer" in 2017 in order to take down his traitorous mentor Triple H, and beyond.
tjrwrestling.net
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022
Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Star Being Brought In For WWE Raw
With all of the main roster call-ups and returns that fans have seen over the last few months there’s no telling who could be the next familiar face to appear on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that current plans call for former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Discusses Possibility Of Return To WWE
Ric Flair has opened up on what his reaction would be if he was given a path back to WWE. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair’s last run with WWE finished in August 2021. Having been involved in the storyline between Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair, everything came to an abrupt end when Evans announced that she was pregnant and would be taking time away from the squared circle as a result.
