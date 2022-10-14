Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
New report shows how racial history impacts Oklahoma’s death penalty
A brand new report is diving into the history of the death penalty in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Ponca City News
Saving lives with spay/neuter in northern Oklahoma
Body Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 14, 2022) – Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Northern Oklahoma from October 24 through October 28. This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
Search warrants executed at multiple marijuana farms across Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has issued nearly a dozen search warrants at marijuana farms across the state as they target criminal organizations. Spokesman Mark Woodward says the warrants is part of an on-going plan to target criminals within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. “For over two years, OBN has...
KTUL
AAA reminds drivers to watch for stopped cars on 'National Move Over Day'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is asking drivers to be careful and watch for workers on the side of the road. Oct. 15 is National "Move Over" Day. It's meant to remind drivers to slow down and move over when there's a car on the shoulder. AAA says about...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH : Why Governor Stitt supports school vouchers for Oklahoma | News
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
KTUL
Oklahoma drought nearing its worst since 2012
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions across Oklahoma continue to get worse due to several months with below average rainfall. A mid-October update released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the categories of severe drought and higher are approaching the same coverage area as 2012. Exceptional drought, the worst...
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign tri-chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, an Oklahoma group wants to...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
KTUL
OSDH warns of increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positivity rates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says overall trends show that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise. RSV can cause mild, cold-like symptoms and most people recover quickly, but the illness can be especially serious for infants and older adults. OSDH released...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to receive $8.9 million in JUUL settlement
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma is set to receive $8.9 million in a settlement with popular e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL. This comes after a multi-state investigation found that the company relentlessly marketed to underage users. The settlement is a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and...
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
