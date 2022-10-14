ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, CA

SF Artist Fights For the Displaced, While Fighting Eviction

When artist Fernando Marti landed in San Francisco’s Mission District in the late nineties, it was a tumultuous time with evictions soaring in an era that would come to be known as the first dot-com boom. In the rancorous storm of political upheaval, the native of Ecuador joined-up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken

Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings

Wesley Brownlee was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide in connection with six fatal shootings in Oakland and Stockton, which began last year and continued through last month, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said. Source: Los Angeles Times.
STOCKTON, CA

