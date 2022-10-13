ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fall foliage expected in full force this weekend: Where to explore in Rochester

By Christine Gregory
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling all leaf peepers and foliage fanatics alike! If you’re looking for some of the best places in town to see fall color then look no further!

I’ve put together a handful of some of the latest hot spots to check out this weekend.

Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond

Now that we’re sitting in the middle of October fall colors across Western New York are getting close to hitting their peak. With that in mind, I put together some of the top places to go in the area if you’re still looking to get out and see the foliage.

Reds, oranges and yellows are dotting the landscape as fall firmly settles in. No matter where you go, you’re likely to find some beautiful shades of color, but some are better than others…

According to the latest “I heart New York” report, foliage has reached midpoint status for the Finger Lakes region and is getting pretty close to near-peak levels for areas along the lakeshore and the Southern Tier.

With John Kucko being our right-hand man in scoping out the best color around town, he says that Letchworth State Park is the number one spot to be right now, and the evidence speaks for itself. Places such as Stony Brook State Park in Steuben county, and Fillmore Glen in Cayuga county are showing off in full this time of year.

The Erie Canal in Fairport is also showing some great color, but John says the best is yet to come for some of the older trees in places like Mount Hope Cemetery and the Eastman Museum.

Weather forecast: Best weekend of the year for fall color?

Now that the window for fall foliage is wide open, you don’t even have to go too far to see it. If you’re trying to stay a little closer to the Rochester area, take a drive down East Avenue where vibrant reds and yellows have been growing every day. Even through the dark clouds and the raindrops the color is as clear as day.

The rain and wind may have taken down a few of the leaves today, but there should still be plenty of color still left to see by the weekend.

Even with so much to like about the forecast in the next few days as it lines up with some of the peak color locally, there are hints that this may be one of the last opportunities to get out before even colder air hits next week. Of course, I’ll leave Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil in charge of bearing that news to you all…

