Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
All the congressional midterm races in California. Find yours here
2022 California midterm election: There are 52 House races in California on Nov. 8. Look up the candidates in your congressional district here.
californiapublic.com
Kamala Harris campaigns with Gretchen Whitmer in potential 2028 preview
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both see themselves as the future of the Democratic Party and potential presidents.
californiapublic.com
SF Artist Fights For the Displaced, While Fighting Eviction
When artist Fernando Marti landed in San Francisco’s Mission District in the late nineties, it was a tumultuous time with evictions soaring in an era that would come to be known as the first dot-com boom. In the rancorous storm of political upheaval, the native of Ecuador joined-up with...
californiapublic.com
National Democrats are ignoring Ohio's Senate race. Are they blowing an opportunity?
Polls show Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan in a tight race for Senate, but national Democrats aren’t giving him money. They could be missing a big opportunity.
californiapublic.com
New details show sprawling web of corruption in Southern California cannabis licensing
The revelations mirror a Times investigation on corruption in marijuana licensing. Citing The Times’ story, a California lawmaker wants a statewide task force to investigate. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city’s business community. Both...
californiapublic.com
Digital License Plates Available to Californians
Drivers in California can now get a digital license plate thanks to a Bay Area company. The plates come with a number of features that let drivers customize how they look, use them to pay for bridge tolls, and even renew their DMV registration. They can also be used to...
californiapublic.com
Decade-old racist Facebook posts roil Antelope Valley school board election
Racist Facebook posts a school board candidate’s husband made more than a decade ago have roiled an upcoming election in Antelope Valley, reviving tensions.
californiapublic.com
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken
Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
californiapublic.com
No One Injured Following Vintage Biplane Crash at Petaluma Airport
The pilot of a vintage biplane escaped injury Saturday afternoon after crashing near a runway upon landing at Petaluma Municipal Airport. Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Hoover said late Saturday afternoon that the incident occurred at about 2:39 p.m. on the east side of the airport. A Petaluma police spokesperson said the pilot told officers that his plane was altered by a gust of wind prior to landing at the airport, located on Sky Ranch Drive.
Comments / 0