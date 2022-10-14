ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Artist Fights For the Displaced, While Fighting Eviction

When artist Fernando Marti landed in San Francisco’s Mission District in the late nineties, it was a tumultuous time with evictions soaring in an era that would come to be known as the first dot-com boom. In the rancorous storm of political upheaval, the native of Ecuador joined-up with...
Digital License Plates Available to Californians

Drivers in California can now get a digital license plate thanks to a Bay Area company. The plates come with a number of features that let drivers customize how they look, use them to pay for bridge tolls, and even renew their DMV registration. They can also be used to...
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken

Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
No One Injured Following Vintage Biplane Crash at Petaluma Airport

The pilot of a vintage biplane escaped injury Saturday afternoon after crashing near a runway upon landing at Petaluma Municipal Airport. Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Hoover said late Saturday afternoon that the incident occurred at about 2:39 p.m. on the east side of the airport. A Petaluma police spokesperson said the pilot told officers that his plane was altered by a gust of wind prior to landing at the airport, located on Sky Ranch Drive.
