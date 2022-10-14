Read full article on original website
Related
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Treating surgery-related pain without opioids
(WNDU) - Every day, 130 million Americans die from an opioid overdose, sometimes with drugs that are bought illegally. Sometimes, they come from a doctor. Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin. For years, they were a mainstay of pain management after surgery. Now, more doctors are finding other ways to manage pain that...
tctmd.com
COVID Drug Paxlovid Interacts With Widely Used CV Meds: Review
The antiviral treatment combining nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid; Pfizer), though effective for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, can interact with many commonly prescribed cardiovascular medications, researchers highlight in a review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The main culprit is ritonavir, which was first approved for the treatment...
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
Psych Centra
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
healio.com
USPSTF finalizes recommendations on anxiety, depression, suicide risk screening in youth
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has released final recommendation statements on anxiety, depression and suicide risk screening in children and adolescents. For the first time, the task force is recommending universal anxiety screening in children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 years, stating that it has a “moderate net benefit.”
MedicalXpress
Weight loss surgery can change the way medicines work
About a third of Australians are obese and some require surgery to help with weight loss. However the surgery can change the way medicines work. In Australian Prescriber, weight loss experts Dr. Teresa Girolamo and Rosemary Allin from Adelaide discuss how the doses of some medicines may need to be changed after bariatric (weight loss) surgery.
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
News-Medical.net
Study finds an association between early diagnosis of diabetes and earlier menopause
Persons living with diabetes are at greater risk of a number of health conditions including eye and foot problems, heart attacks and strokes, and kidney and nerve damage. A new study suggests that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Recovery
This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
PODCAST: The new controversial ketamine craze
• Over the last few years ketamine therapy has become a popular treatment for depression. • In fact, you might have seen advertisements promoting it casually on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. But Ketamine wasn’t created for that purpose. Ketamine’s history:. • As an anesthetic commonly applied...
For stomach pain and other IBS symptoms, new apps can bring relief
If you have unexplained episodes of diarrhea, constipation or gastrointestinal distress you could be one of the more than 25 million people in the U.S. with irritable bowel syndrome. For relief, your doctor may steer you toward a new kind of treatment that integrates diet change with tools to work...
labroots.com
Pilot Study Examines How Medicinal Cannabis Mitigates Children's Symptoms in Palliative Care
A future pilot study conducted by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and funded by the Australian State Government’s Victorian Medical Research Acceleration Fund (VMRAF) will examine how medicinal cannabis can mitigate symptoms in adolescents and children undertaking palliative care for non-cancerous conditions, which will be the first such study conducted in the world.
Comments / 0