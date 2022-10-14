ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vice

FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall. The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand." Tevas spokesperson...
HEALTH
WETM 18 News

FDA warns of Adderall shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production.
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

FDA authorizes updated COVID booster shots for kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave emergency use authorization to updated Covid-19 boosters for children as young as 5. Like the boosters that became available for people 12 and older in September, these bivalent boosters target the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
KIDS
msn.com

FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol

Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
raps.org

This Week at FDA: Former FDA commissioners push for reforms cut from user fee package

Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we saw two former FDA commissioners, Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan, call on Congress to pass several legislative reforms that were stripped out of the user fee reauthorization package last month.
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Medicinal cannabis resulted in an ‘improvement in general health’

On this Dr Erridge said: “There is some pre-clinical evidence which has sought to assess whether cannabidiol and other aspects of cannabis can affect the way that the Covid virus binds to specific receptors in the lungs.”. However, Dr Erridge added: “That’s really preliminary and nothing has really moved...
CANCER
endpts.com

Skip the doctor's office? Quest Diagnostics pitches consumer testing in new ad campaign

The nation’s largest lab provider is coming to your living room — with both its tests and a first-ever advertising campaign. Quest Diagnostics’ lineup of 50+ tests, from sexually transmitted disease screenings to allergy and metabolic panels, lets people skip the line at doctors’ offices and get results at home. And now it’s launching its largest inaugural consumer marketing campaign in support.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

