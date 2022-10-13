Read full article on original website
NPR
How PPP Loan Forgiveness Became a Messy Process with Limited Scrutiny
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to soften the financial impact of the pandemic for small businesses. It issued about $800 billion in potentially forgivable government loans to keep workers employed during COVID shutdowns. Now, the overwhelming majority of those loans have been forgiven with very little scrutiny. That...
NPR
After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief
We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan. This weekend, many borrowers got their first chance to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief from the federal government. But after recent Republican legal challenges, borrowers Chris Tasich and Lisa Thackwell realized their loans no longer qualify for relief.
NPR
Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with c, CEO and founder of WANDA, about President Biden's hunger plan and the idea of a food bill of rights. New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations
A Bloomberg News/NPR investigation found large U.S. coal companies used bankruptcy and asset transfers to move old mines to shaky new owners, putting at risk federally mandated land reclamation. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to...
NPR
China Announces Its Priorities, Debates in Hot Senate Races, Student Debt Forgiveness
China reveals its priorities for the next five years. Biden-bashing crosses the aisle in Senate debates. And some of those the student loan forgiveness plan was supposed to help most are shut out.
NPR
What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter
Across the country, over-the-counter hearing aids are now available in more stores and online. That means no doctor's office visit or a prescription to get them. And it could mean less expensive options for millions of people in this country with hearing loss. Nina Keck reports on aging for Vermont...
NPR
Some states and community colleges offer free skilled trades courses
There isn't much federal aid for students who want to learn skilled trades, but some states and community colleges now offer free courses. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Oct. 14, 2022.) RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Young workers without a high school diploma are the most likely to switch jobs...
NPR
Interior Secretary Haaland is documenting abuse in federal Indian boarding schools
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in South Dakota over the weekend to hear more stories from Native American elders...
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada.There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor...
NPR
What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...
