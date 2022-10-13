ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

How PPP Loan Forgiveness Became a Messy Process with Limited Scrutiny

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to soften the financial impact of the pandemic for small businesses. It issued about $800 billion in potentially forgivable government loans to keep workers employed during COVID shutdowns. Now, the overwhelming majority of those loans have been forgiven with very little scrutiny. That...
NPR

After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief

We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan. This weekend, many borrowers got their first chance to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief from the federal government. But after recent Republican legal challenges, borrowers Chris Tasich and Lisa Thackwell realized their loans no longer qualify for relief.
NPR

Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with c, CEO and founder of WANDA, about President Biden's hunger plan and the idea of a food bill of rights. New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter

Across the country, over-the-counter hearing aids are now available in more stores and online. That means no doctor's office visit or a prescription to get them. And it could mean less expensive options for millions of people in this country with hearing loss. Nina Keck reports on aging for Vermont...
The Independent

No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor

Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada.There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...

Comments / 0

Community Policy