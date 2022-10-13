Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star James Hooton responds to huge Sam Dingle cliffhanger
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired another shock cliffhanger, with Sam Dingle's life now hanging in the balance after a cow stampede. Monday's episode saw the cows at Moira Dingle's farm become spooked by the ongoing storm, leading to a dangerous situation as they escaped. When Sam and Nate Robinson...
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
digitalspy.com
The One Show's Alex Jones forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swears twice live on air
The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swore twice in last night’s (October 14) episode. Appearing opposite hosts Jones and Roman Kemp, Capaldi was on the show to perform his latest single, ‘Forget Me’, which currently tops the UK Singles Chart.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Ryan Russell responds to co-star exit
Coronation Street star Ryan Russell has opened up about his feelings regarding co-star Nathan Graham’s exit from the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor revealed what his thoughts are on his co-star’s departure. “It’s sad because we came into Corrie together three years ago and...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals mystery new story for Tony Hutchinson
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has confirmed a mystery story for Tony Hutchinson is in the works. Viewers have most recently seen Tony growing disillusioned with his half-brother Eric, after suspecting he may have been involved in harassing Maxine a few weeks ago. Eric is a part of the soap's radical...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to make a devastating discovery in Suki story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will grow closer to the truth about Ranveer's death next week. Viewers know that Ravi murdered Ranveer in shocking scenes over the summer, but has allowed a traumatised Suki to believe she was responsible. With Suki still in Mumbai, Nish announces to Ash, Kheerat...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
Comments / 0