Wilmington, DE

Christina School District joins Wilmington Learning Collaborative

By By Matt Smith and Josh Shannon Newark Post
 5 days ago

After months of discussion, the Christina School Board became the first school district to sign on to the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.

The WLC is an agreement between Christina, Brandywine, and Red Clay school districts to better the education system for students in Wilmington.

Newark, DE
