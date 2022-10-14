Christina School District joins Wilmington Learning Collaborative

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian FeastMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
WBOC
A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
WMDT.com
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
Cast of 'A Different World' reunites at Wilmington Public Library, one of many speaker events
Celebrities are flocking to the Wilmington Public Library for its "Choppin' It Up" speaker series with names such as Jennifer Lewis, Angela Davis, among others.
delawarebusinessnow.com
TD Bank provides $18 million tax-exempt loan for Middletown YMCA center
TD Bank, provided a $18 million, tax-exempt loan to YMCA of Delaware for the construction of a new facility in Middletown. The loan supports the construction of a new, 55,000-square-foot facility located at 202 E. Cochran St., with a projected completion date of fall 2023. The new facility will have an indoor aquatics center, expanded health and wellness facilities, a child watch center, youth STEM Room, and Kids Adventure Zone, among other amenities.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Fire at JCC campus in Talleyville was accidental
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said an early morning fire on the campus of the Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road was accidental, caused by an electrical issue. Talleyville firefighters were initially called out around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, for a fire alarm, but...
The Review
A local coalition’s fight against the state to preserve community health and protect the environment￼
Jeffrey Richardson is no stranger to the tribulations of dealing with state agencies and departments. But the state of Delaware and its Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) present one of the toughest challenges he has faced: repeated restrictions on, and dismissals of, public participation. So when a...
WBOC
New Community Refrigerator in Dover
DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can. The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a...
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
wjbr.com
City Of Wilmington Lowering Parking Citation Fees
According to DelawarePublic.org, Wilmington’s Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The restructuring includes a few changes. Those changes include: lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. With the various...
Cape Gazette
COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!
This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
chestercounty.com
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kennett Square
Photo by Richard L. Gaw PA Options for Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary company headquartered in Harrisburg, opened on Oct. 18 at 716 West Baltimore Pike in Kennett Square. Attending the grand opening ceremony were, from left, Chief Operating Officer John Spagnola, Vice President of Research Tzuo Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Trite, and Dr. Kent Vrana, the director of the Pennsylvania Designated Medical Marijuana Center at Penn State University.
Chester, October 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Chester. The Chester High School volleyball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on October 17, 2022, 11:45:00. The Chester High School volleyball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on October 17, 2022, 12:45:00.
delawarepublic.org
Two Northern New Castle County organizations receive state funding for community improvement projects
Two Northern New Castle County organizations receive $700,000 in state funding for community improvement projects. The Friends of Brandywine Springs - a group dedicated to preserving the history of Brandywine Springs Park - is receiving $450,000 from the state’s Bond Bill for improvements in the park. Almost 100 years...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Graham Cancer Center wins national honor
ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute is the recipient of The Association of Community Cancer Center’s 2022 Innovator Award for its model of care that embeds a primary care provider in the cancer center for patients undergoing treatment who do not have a primary care provider.
WDEL 1150AM
Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies
Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
Millions of Dollars Allocated to Support Return of Jennersville Hospital
ChristianaCare received $2.5 million in federal funding last week to help restore health care services in southern Chester County, writes Fran Maye for the The Daily Local News. This funding will be used to help reopen the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The funding is part of the American...
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
wilmtoday.com
Fall Date Night Ideas in Wilmington, DE!
This week, we asked you for your favorite date night ideas for the fall season through our Instagram and Facebook stories… and you delivered! Here are some creative ways to celebrate together in the coming months. Places. Dining at Ciro on the Riverfront– Mediterranean New American cuisine from Chef...
Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away
Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard has passed away. The post Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
