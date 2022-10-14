Tulsa's 17th-ranked men's soccer team will play host to Memphis on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The first 200 TU students will receive free Raising Cane's. It is also Champions Fund Night so anyone who has donated to the Champions Fund gets free admission and free food, and it is Broken Arrow Soccer Club Night.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO