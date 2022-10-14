Read full article on original website
Kalsu Secures Triple-Double In 3-1 Loss To Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio — Junior setter Avery Kalsu recorded her first-career triple-double during The University of Tulsa volleyball team's 3-1 loss (21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25) to the Cincinnati Bearcats Sunday on the road in Ohio. The fifth-consecutive loss dropped Tulsa's record to 9-10 overall and 2-5 in AAC action. Kalsu,...
Tulsa Drops 3-2 Decision to League-Leading UCF
The Tulsa women's soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to UCF on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane fell to 7-5-3 on the season and 2-2-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Knights moved to 6-2-4 overall and remained undefeated and on top of the league standings with a 4-0-1 record.
Tulsa Men Advance To Doubles Quarterfinals, Singles Round Of 16 At ITA Regionals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two doubles teams and two solo athletes from The University of Tulsa men's tennis team advanced to the Main Draw Doubles Quarterfinals and Singles Round of 16 Friday during the ITA Men's Central Regional Championships in Fayetteville. Doubles pair Adham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla kicked it...
Tulsa Trio Score Goals in 3-0 Win Over Memphis
Tulsa's 17th-ranked men's soccer team recorded a 3-0 win over Memphis on Saturday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 7-2-2 on the season and 3-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 6-3-3 overall and 3-2-1 in the league. "Obviously,...
Four Golden Hurricane Men Finish in Top 20 at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. –– — Four University of Tulsa men's cross-country runners finished in the top 20 of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Zimmer Championship Course, leading the fifth-ranked Golden Hurricane to a sixth-place finish. Micheal Power (11th) navigated the course 8k championship course...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Game Moved to 6 PM Tonight
The Tulsa men's soccer game against Memphis, originally scheduled for 7:00 pm tonight, will now begin at 6:00 pm tonight at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The game is being moved due to inclement weather moving into the area this evening.
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Hosts UCF on Sunday
The Tulsa women's soccer team will take on UCF on Sunday, October 16 beginning at 1:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online at TulsaHurricane.com/tickets or by calling the TU Athletic Ticket Office at 918.631.4688. Champions Fund Members who donate $300+ get in free.
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Hosts Memphis on Saturday
Tulsa's 17th-ranked men's soccer team will play host to Memphis on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The first 200 TU students will receive free Raising Cane's. It is also Champions Fund Night so anyone who has donated to the Champions Fund gets free admission and free food, and it is Broken Arrow Soccer Club Night.
