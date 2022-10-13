Read full article on original website
holtonrecorder.net
Kenneth Gilliland (1938-2022)
Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Gilliland, 84, of Holton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at The Pines in Holton, with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 26, 1938 in Topeka, the son of Roy Albert and Stella Imogene (Tutt) Gilliland. Kenny graduated from Netawaka High School...
holtonrecorder.net
Richard "Dave" Loveall (1942-2022)
Richard David “Dave” Loveall, 79, of Holton, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. He was born Nov. 14, 1942 in Kansas City, the son of Richard Beverly “Bev” and Mary Frances (Gillette) Loveall. Dave graduated from Washington High School in...
