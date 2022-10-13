Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Gilliland, 84, of Holton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at The Pines in Holton, with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 26, 1938 in Topeka, the son of Roy Albert and Stella Imogene (Tutt) Gilliland. Kenny graduated from Netawaka High School...

