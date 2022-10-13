Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Christopher C. Howland of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Christopher was given a recognizance bond. Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Savannah L. Ellis of Effingham for a Shelby County FTA warrant...
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
newschannel20.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
WAND TV
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
wlds.com
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham
The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
wlds.com
JPD Officer Saves Pets, Home During Early Morning Fire Sunday
No one was injured when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. According to a Jacksonville Fire Department report, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 1:39 am Sunday. Mike Hopper with the Jacksonville Fire Department says the...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation
DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
thebengilpost.com
Staunton woman receives 9-year sentence for meth delivery
A Staunton woman was sentenced last week to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine. Stormy Ray, 36 of Staunton, was sentenced on October 14. She pled guilty to the charge on July 20 and was scheduled to be sentenced on September 30 but did not appear. Following her arrest, the sentencing was scheduled for October 14.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
wlds.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery in August
Jacksonville Police Detectives have released more information about an arrest that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th at 9:41PM, Jacksonville Police received a report of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 1720 West Morton Avenue. An employee of the business said that a man had indicated he was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not able to be located at the time. No injuries were reported.
wlds.com
Carrollton Police Chief, Greene County State’s Attorney Have Row Over Recent Plea Deal
A recent plea deal in a residential burglary and aggravated battery case in Greene County Court has caused a rift between the Carrollton Chief of Police and the Greene County State’s Attorney. Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told the Greene Prairie Press this past week that he’s angry that...
Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning
DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away. The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house...
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
