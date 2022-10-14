Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
msn.com
I'm an American who visited 7-Eleven in Japan, and it totally blew US convenience stores out of the water
Slide 1 of 19: I moved from the US to Japan and have been very impressed by the 7-Eleven stores in my new home. In Japan, convenience stores are truly a one-stop shop for snacks, clothes, toiletries, and more. The hot meals sold at the 7-Elevens here are a far cry from gas-station food in the US. Read the original article on Insider.
Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults
The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
Food Network
7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor
Think Slurpees at 7-Eleven are all about tried-and-true flavors? Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry are some of the classics we return to again and again — among the true tastes of summer. But now the convenience chain is mixing it up with a new, limited-time-only seasonal flavor that may be worth picking up the next time you stop in at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location: Folks, Green Apple Slurpees have arrived.
I'm a former barista. I tried instant coffee from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Nescafé, and Café Bustelo to find the best.
To find the best instant coffee at the grocery store, I reviewed instant brews from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Café Bustelo, and Nescafé.
topdogtips.com
What to Do if Your Dog Eats Chocolate (Home Remedy)
We've all heard the warnings about dogs eating chocolate. And, probably the most critical question, what to do if your dog eats chocolate?. I'll answer all of these questions in this quick guide. Chocolate is made from the roasted seeds of cocoa plants. It contains a chemical called theobromine. This...
Woman refuses to pay for £170 dinner after appearing to plant piece of plastic in her food
A restaurant owner claims a female diner took out a piece of plastic hidden in her bra and put it in her food to avoid paying a £170 bill.The suspected “con artist” was captured on CCTV appearing to tear the wrapper off a cigarette packet she’d stored in her underwear, before placing it in her bowl of chicken curry.When the bill arrived, the family of five made threats and stormed out while complaining about the “plastic” in their food - even after being offered a 20 per cent discount - according to owner Naseem Khan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
The best drip coffee makers of 2022
We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
Hard coffee candy
Yes, this candy will be caffeinated, if you choose to use coffee with caffeine. First, you'll need to make a very stout cup of black caffeinated coffee. The stouter, the better. The coffee will be reduced down and concentrated by the time the candy gets to the hard candy crack stage.
12tomatoes.com
Would You Add Eggs To Your Cup Of Coffee?
What do you take in your coffee? Milk, cream, sugar, eggs. Wait eggs? Yes, you can and will want to try this egg coffee. In coffee houses in Europe, milk and sugar in coffee became the norm, as it quelled the bitter and often stale taste of the not-so-fresh coffee beans. Yet as coffee culture spread throughout the world, people had to be innovative with the limited ingredients they had on hand. For example, the Scandinavian immigrants who moved to the United States brought over their coffee making a la egg shells. Eggs were used to soften the usually unpalatable taste of poor-quality coffee and were boiled with the coffee to purify the taste.
The Native Alaskan Frozen Dessert That Pairs Sweet And Savory Flavors
Did you know Alaska is the largest state in the United States (per Travel Alaska)? If you've ever visited Alaska, you might've experienced the state's grand national parks, massive glaciers, diverse wildlife, historic cities, and beautiful mountains. Interestingly enough, it's one of the best places to see those magical Northern Lights in the night sky. But that's not all — Alaska is also well-known for its indigenous culture and hand-carved totem pole art (per Celebrity Cruises). And if you thought that the state doesn't have a signature cuisine, think again.
The Ingenious Lunch Container That Helps Me Save Money by Making Salads at Home Is Over 40% Off for Prime Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re consistent with making homemade salads, I envy you. I want to be a member of the group that doesn’t let their produce go bad in the refrigerator, but I don’t have enough fingers to count the number of times I’ve bought romaine hearts and left them neglected. Part of the issue is not making salad soon enough, but a much larger reason for it is not having the type of storage I need to ensure I’ll eat it on time.
Upworthy
An injured kitty gave rise to a sustainability drive that will cut plastic usage by 643,630 pounds
Munchkin the orange tabby was rescued by Laura Baker in February 2021, when she saw the poor kitten had his neck stuck inside what appeared to be a plastic ring. The ring had begun to dig into the kitten's neck as he grew and was causing him severe harm. Baker—who runs Itty Bitty Kitty City, a rescue agency for young animals—posted about the kitten on Facebook, attempting to raise funds for the poor kitty's treatment. When it was determined that the cat had become stuck in the packaging of the Munchkin brand's Any Angle Cup, she wrote to the company to inform it of what had happened, reports Good News Network. To her surprise, Munchkin was very receptive to the feedback and generously offered to pay for the kitten's medical care. It also donated $2,500 to the rescue organization. However, that wasn't the end of it. The photo of the injured tabby was so impactful that it brought about a corporate revolution that will cut plastic use by 643,630 pounds every year.
Comments / 0