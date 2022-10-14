Read full article on original website
After over 20 years of racing, it'd be surprising to see The Amazing Race travel anywhere new. But season 34 continued to bring the "firsts" with a trip to Jordan, the first time the show has gone outside Europe in two seasons. And the remaining 9 teams hit the sand running, as they faced a long day in the desert.
