To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The first broadcast of “Perry Mason” was presented on CBS Radio in 1943. The original version of the legal drama with Raymond Burr debuted on CBS on Sept. 21, 1957…Orson Welles made his television debut in the live “Omnibus” production of “King Lear” on CBS in 1953. Hosted by Alistair Cooke, “Omnibus” showcased dramatic plays, literary readings, documentary-style films, operas, ballet and symphony performances…The Jackson Five made their first national television appearance on ABC variety hour “The Hollywood Palace” in 1969…ABC sitcom “Roseanne” began its 10 season run in 1988. During the initial run, the series remained in the top four for six of the nine seasons, and in the top 20 for eight. During the short-lived revival in 2018, “Roseanne” finished third overall for the season…The remake of science fiction drama “Battlestar Galactica“, developed by Ronald D. Moore, began as a weekly series on Sci-Fi Channel in 2004. It had first premiered as a two-part miniseries on the same network ten months prior. The ensemble cast included Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer and Grace Park. Original “Battlestar Galactica” star Richard Hatch had a recurring role on the remake as an extremist politician. Moore’s “Battlestar Galactica” produced 76 episodes across four seasons…Musical comedy-drama “Viva Laughlin” debuted on CBS in 2007. Based on the British series “Viva Blackpool”, it starred Lloyd Owen, Madchen Amick, Melanie Griffith and co-executive producer Hugh Jackman. Negative reviews and poor ratings led to its demise after only two episodes of the seven produced…Original “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert developed and co-hosted daytime talk show “The Talk” which launched in 2010 on CBS, taking over the time slot from longtime daytime drama “As The World Turns” which had concluded one month prior. Joining Gilbert on the original host panel were Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete and Marissa Jaret-Winokur. Its current hosts are Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO