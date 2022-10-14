Read full article on original website
After over 20 years of racing, it'd be surprising to see The Amazing Race travel anywhere new. But season 34 continued to bring the "firsts" with a trip to Jordan, the first time the show has gone outside Europe in two seasons. And the remaining 9 teams hit the sand running, as they faced a long day in the desert.
Before Stephen Spielberg’s much-lauded interpretation of West Side Story, there was another high-powered effort to bring the musical conceived by Jerome Robins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents to the screen. It would have been the first remake since the 1961 screen classic directed by Robbins and Robert Wise. This version was a little different. According to Lilo & Stitch writer and co-director Christopher Sanders, “Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do West Side Story with cats.” Sanders said the former Disney Animation and...
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
