Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Michigan Professor Puts Up Billboard in a Creative Way To Find Kidney
If a person is in need of a kidney transplant, it is not an easy process to get one. But, one Michigan college professor has gotten creative in his search using a roadside billboard. How Long is the Wait for a Kidney Transplant?. When it comes to kidneys, a patient...
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches
It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
Evil Dead The Musical, Complete with ‘Blood Spray Zone’ is Playing in Michigan
Spooky season is in full effect... and this sounds extra spooky - and fun!. Two Midland theatre companies are joining forces on a musical adaptation of a horror trilogy with Michigan ties - and the performances are outside in the woods!. The Friction Theatre and 611 Theatre Company have brought...
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
16 Things You Can Find In Most Michigan Freezers
Are you a true Michigander? Test yourself with the following list of:
[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan
1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
Judge Tosses Convictions For MI Man Who Spent 25 Years in Prison
A Michigan man who has spent the last 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit is now free after the judge tosses out the convictions. It has to be just the worst to have not committed a crime, get accused of it, and then get wrongfully convicted and spend several years in prison. Not to mention prison is a terrible place in itself and all the atrocities a person would have to deal with in one year, let alone several years behind bars. Still, wrongful convictions happen in a system that is not perfect.
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Have You Eaten at These 16 West Michigan Restaurants Featured on National TV?
We've got a TON of great restaurants in West Michigan. In fact, Grand Rapids was recently ranked in the Top 25 "Foodie Cities" in the U.S. in 2022 and 2021!. It's no surprise then, that Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel shows have filmed at multiple restaurants throughout West Michigan.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 16-31
With the cooler weather, there aren't as many fairs and festivals this time of year in the West Michigan area. There are still a few harvest festivals and Halloween themed events happening in the next couple of weeks. Friday, October 14-Sunday, October 16, 2022 - Yankee Springs Recreation Area -...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0