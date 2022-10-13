ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A formal wear football game in Boston raises money for veterans charity

Most fall football players are decked out in full pads and a helmet. But on Saturday in Rogers Park in Brighton, Mark Mitchell preferred a shiny gold suit. The 38-year-old former college football player, who played for Dean and Mount Ida Colleges, was competing in his fourth year with Three Piece Suit Football. The annual charity event has been held every October in Boston since 2014 after getting its start in Atlanta. And, as the name implies, all players were decked out in formal wear that went that went through the ringer of full contact, tackle football.
Ed Sheeran adds second Gillette Stadium date to 2023 'Mathematics Tour'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran has added a second night in Massachusetts to the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner originally announced that he would perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. A second show is being added on June 30.
August Wilson’s Masterpiece Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The first not for profit theater building in the U.S. –the Huntington Theater-- has reopened with August Wilson’s masterpieceJoe Turner’s Come and Gone. The Huntington Theater’s Managing Director Michael Maso shares a peek inside the renovated theater and actor Maurice Emmanuel Parent describes what it’s like to be in an August Wilson play on the Huntington stage.
These are the spookiest cities in the US

Several locales across the U.S. claim to be king when it comes to Halloween. But three in particular -- Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans and Salem, Massachusetts -- have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. The trio of historic cities, each of them at least a couple of centuries...
Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck

The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
4 People Stabbed in Boston; Man Arrested

Multiple people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Boston, and one man has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, police announced. According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing and arrested 39-year-old Daryl Diamond on site.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Woburn officer John Donnelly, accused in Charlottesville race riot, resigns

WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has resigned from the police force, the mayor and police chief said. In a joint news release, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. and Mayor Scott...
