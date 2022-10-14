Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Greeneview stomps Springfield CC, now 4-0 in OHC
The Greeneview Rams dominated the Catholic Central Irish with a final score of 51-0.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Clayton Northmont blunts Beavercreek on scoreboard
Clayton Northmont's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Beavercreek in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clayton Northmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney
Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clarksville Clinton-Massie overwhelms New Richmond
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Clarksville Clinton-Massie put away New Richmond 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Cincinnati Anderson's quick trick is no treat for Cincinnati Turpin
Cincinnati Anderson scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 62-20 win over Cincinnati Turpin in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati Anderson thundered in front of Cincinnati Turpin 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Batavia Clermont Northeastern dominates Sabina East Clinton in convincing showing
Sabina East Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Batavia Clermont Northeastern, which slammed the door 50-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Rockets fought to a 22-6 halftime margin at the Astros' expense.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
Coldwater holds off MAC foe Versailles 35-34 in OT
The Coldwater Cavaliers rallied a win against the Versailles Tigers with a final score of 35-34.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty edges Hilliard Davidson in tough test
With little to no wiggle room, Powell Olentangy Liberty nosed past Hilliard Davidson 21-18 during this Ohio football game. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes West Chester Lakota West over Middletown
West Chester Lakota West tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Middletown 33-7 in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Chester Lakota West opened with a 13-0 advantage over Middletown through the first quarter.
St. Edward uses all three phases to defeat Archbishop Moeller 6-0 in Division 1 showdown
The Eagles held Moeller to 215 yards of offense and made key plays on offense and special teams
richlandsource.com
Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville
Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
Comments / 0