ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
URBANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney

Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Clarksville Clinton-Massie overwhelms New Richmond

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Clarksville Clinton-Massie put away New Richmond 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
NEW RICHMOND, OH
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
WINCHESTER, OH
dayton.com

How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville

Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
MARYSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy