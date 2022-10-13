Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Related
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
This former Utah quarterback is back in the transfer portal
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who started his college football career at Utah, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
Utah to wear hand-painted helmets honoring passed teammates vs. USC
Utah squares off against the USC Trojans Saturday evening and the Utes will be donning hand-painted helmets that have pictures of two teammates that passed away over the last two years. Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan both wore the No. 22, were friends when they were younger in Texas and...
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
kslsports.com
Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
kslsports.com
Social Media Goes Off Following Utah’s Upset Win Over USC
SALT LAKE CITY – Social media went off after the No. 20 Utah Utes stunned No. 7 USC 43-42 in one of the most exciting games at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It was another classic showdown between Utah and USC where Cam Rising lifted the Utes to a 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday.
theprp.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash
Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
utahstories.com
Peter Sinks: One of The Coldest Temperatures Ever in The United States Recorded Near Logan, Utah
One of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the lower United States happened in a place called Peter Sinks, near Logan, Utah. Peter Sinks is a natural limestone bowl that sits at 8,164 feet above sea level in the Bear River Mountains of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. On February 1,...
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
kslnewsradio.com
A new location for Judge Memorial Catholic High School? It could happen
SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial Catholic High School and Our Lady of Lourdes may be moving to a new location. The Diocese of Salt Lake City is looking into the possibility of selling the property of the schools, church and rectory, which are located at 650 S. 1100 East.
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Grass fire in Logan burned about a quarter of an acre
LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West, Logan, burned about a quarter of an acre. Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to the fire earlier today. The fire...
Kalani Sitake says ‘all options’ are on the table, including coaching assignments, after defense shredded by Arkansas
BYU football: What Kalani Sitake said about his defense, and its coaches, after 52-35 loss to Arkansas on Saturday
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
Comments / 0