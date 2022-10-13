ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

kslsports.com

Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Social Media Goes Off Following Utah’s Upset Win Over USC

SALT LAKE CITY – Social media went off after the No. 20 Utah Utes stunned No. 7 USC 43-42 in one of the most exciting games at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It was another classic showdown between Utah and USC where Cam Rising lifted the Utes to a 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theprp.com

Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash

Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Grass fire in Logan burned about a quarter of an acre

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West, Logan, burned about a quarter of an acre. Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to the fire earlier today. The fire...
LOGAN, UT

