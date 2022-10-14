Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Best in America
It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Mitten has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
Visiting an Apple Orchard in Michigan? Vacation At One With This Airbnb
Fall has arrived and we're taking part in some of our favorite autumn activities: Carving pumpkins, going on hayrides, visiting apple orchards... While there are plenty of awesome orchards throughout Michigan for a day trip, there's one up for rent on Airbnb where you and the family can stay much longer!
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ghost hunter explains why Michigan is hot spot for paranormal activity
Michigan is known to be one of the most active states when it comes to ghost sightings. But why?. We talked to Great Lakes Ghost Hunters founder Brenda Ozog to find out. “I’ve had things thrown at me before,” Ozog said. “Anything can be haunted any time of the day.”
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches
It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan
Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
Michigan Professor Puts Up Billboard in a Creative Way To Find Kidney
If a person is in need of a kidney transplant, it is not an easy process to get one. But, one Michigan college professor has gotten creative in his search using a roadside billboard. How Long is the Wait for a Kidney Transplant?. When it comes to kidneys, a patient...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it. There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Yes, Michigan already has it’s first record snowfall For Winter 2022-23
This could be considered good news or bad news depending on how much of a fan of snow fan you are. You'll either find yourself running for joy towards your scarf and gloves, or cowering under a blanket. (Don't worry blanket dwellers, you're in good company.) We've already been warned...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
