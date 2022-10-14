ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Best in America

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Mitten has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Cars 108

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
My Magic GR

First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches

It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
metrodetroitmommy.com

Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan

Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

