Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
Visiting an Apple Orchard in Michigan? Vacation At One With This Airbnb
Fall has arrived and we're taking part in some of our favorite autumn activities: Carving pumpkins, going on hayrides, visiting apple orchards... While there are plenty of awesome orchards throughout Michigan for a day trip, there's one up for rent on Airbnb where you and the family can stay much longer!
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
Evil Dead The Musical, Complete with ‘Blood Spray Zone’ is Playing in Michigan
Spooky season is in full effect... and this sounds extra spooky - and fun!. Two Midland theatre companies are joining forces on a musical adaptation of a horror trilogy with Michigan ties - and the performances are outside in the woods!. The Friction Theatre and 611 Theatre Company have brought...
16 Things You Can Find In Most Michigan Freezers
Are you a true Michigander? Test yourself with the following list of:
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Michigan Professor Puts Up Billboard in a Creative Way To Find Kidney
If a person is in need of a kidney transplant, it is not an easy process to get one. But, one Michigan college professor has gotten creative in his search using a roadside billboard. How Long is the Wait for a Kidney Transplant?. When it comes to kidneys, a patient...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Yes, Michigan already has it’s first record snowfall For Winter 2022-23
This could be considered good news or bad news depending on how much of a fan of snow fan you are. You'll either find yourself running for joy towards your scarf and gloves, or cowering under a blanket. (Don't worry blanket dwellers, you're in good company.) We've already been warned...
Meet Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson When He’s In Michigan On Friday
Former boxing Heavyweight Champion "Iron Mike" Tyson will be in Michigan this Friday but it's got nothing to do with boxing. Tyson will be in Michigan for a private party, but before the party, he will be in two Michigan cities hanging with his 4/20 friends. Mike Tyson Has A...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan
1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
Is It Legal For A 10-Year-Old To Get A Permanent Tattoo In Michigan?
A question I never thought I would ask myself: "Is It Legal For A 10-Year-Old To Get A Permanent Tattoo In Michigan?" But after reading about what happened with a mom and her 10-year-old son in New York, I had to find out for myself. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was staying...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Two Guys From Michigan Visit Alcatraz: Here’s What They Saw
There are a number of famous prisons in the country: Sing-Sing, Leavenworth, Folsom Prison, Attica, San Quentin, Riker’s Island…..but the most famous, legendary, talked-about prison was Alcatraz. Alcatraz was where the famous and infamous gangsters, mobsters, and criminals were sent: Al Capone, Robert Stroud (the Birdman of Alcatraz),...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0