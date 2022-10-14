ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road. No one was hurt, according to police. The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might...
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
fortmillsun.com

Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement

A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

