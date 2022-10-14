Read full article on original website
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
1 person dead after shooting in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Shady Oak Trail around 3 a.m., which is near Sharon Lakes Road near an apartment complex. One victim was transported...
WMBF
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road. No one was hurt, according to police. The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might...
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
The Post and Courier
Manning man charged with murder in Williamsburg County drive-by shooting
A Manning man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, and charged with murder and six other crimes in connection with the Sept. 17 death of a Manning woman during a drive-by shooting in Williamsburg County. In addition to the murder charge, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, was charged by the...
Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother in South Carolina
Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County.
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
fortmillsun.com
Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement
A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
South Carolina man convicted of human trafficking
David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County.
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
